India-UK Trade Agreement To Come Into Force On July 15: Modi
The Prime Minister said, the agreement will significantly boost the nation's bilateral trade and investment.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 9:31 PM IST
New Delhi: The India and UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement will enter into force on July 15, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.
Modi held a bilateral meeting with his counterpart from the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France. In a post on X, Modi wrote, "A historic milestone for India-UK relations. Delighted to note that the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement will enter into force on 15th July 2026".
He said, "This agreement will significantly boost our bilateral trade and investment. It will also unlock numerous opportunities for Indian farmers, workers, MSMEs, startups and innovators and contribute meaningfully to the realisation of Viksit Bharat 2047. Both PM Starmer and I, who are in Evian for the G7 Summit, are naturally very happy with the significant momentum being added to our economic ties".
A historic milestone for India-UK relations.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 17, 2026
Delighted to note that the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement will enter into force on 15th July 2026.
This agreement will significantly boost our bilateral trade and investment.
It will also unlock numerous… pic.twitter.com/I0bMCjdtg4
The two leaders reviewed the strong momentum in India–UK relations since the reciprocal visits of the Prime Ministers last year, and welcomed progress across all pillars of Vision 2035, including trade and economic growth, defence and security, climate action and green energy, technology and innovation, and education and people-to-people ties.
The leaders looked forward to the early entry into force of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement. They expressed satisfaction with the robust education partnership, noting the recent progress with the University of Liverpool to establish its campus in Bengaluru, and with the University of York and the University of Bristol for their campuses in Mumbai.
Prime Minister Modi thanked Prime Minister Starmer for the strong representation from the UK at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi earlier this year and welcomed the steady progress under the Technology Security Initiative, including the recent launch of the India–UK Critical Minerals Global Supply Chain Observatory.
The leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual concern, including in West Asia and Ukraine. They reaffirmed their shared commitment to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
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