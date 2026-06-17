ETV Bharat / bharat

India-UK Trade Agreement To Come Into Force On July 15: Modi

New Delhi: The India and UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement will enter into force on July 15, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Modi held a bilateral meeting with his counterpart from the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France. In a post on X, Modi wrote, "A historic milestone for India-UK relations. Delighted to note that the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement will enter into force on 15th July 2026".

He said, "This agreement will significantly boost our bilateral trade and investment. It will also unlock numerous opportunities for Indian farmers, workers, MSMEs, startups and innovators and contribute meaningfully to the realisation of Viksit Bharat 2047. Both PM Starmer and I, who are in Evian for the G7 Summit, are naturally very happy with the significant momentum being added to our economic ties".