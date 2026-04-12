ETV Bharat / bharat

India-UK Free Trade Pact May Come Into Force From Second Week Of May: Official

New Delhi: The India-UK free trade agreement, signed in July last year, is likely to come into force from the second week of May, according to an official.

India and the UK, on July 24, 2025, signed the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), under which 99 per cent of Indian exports will enter the British market at zero duty, while tariffs on British products, such as cars and whisky, will be reduced in India.

"We are expecting the pact to be implemented from the second week of May," the official said. The two countries have also signed the Double Contributions Convention (DCC) pact to ensure temporary workers would not have to duplicate social levies in either country.

The official said that both pacts are likely to be implemented in parallel. CETA aims to double the USD 56 billion trade between the two economies by 2030.