India-UK Free Trade Pact Likely To Be Implemented In April: Official

New Delhi: The India-UK free trade agreement, signed in July last year, is likely to be implemented in April 2026, according to an official.

India and the UK, on July 24, 2025, signed the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) under which 99 per cent of Indian exports will enter the British market at zero duty, while tariffs on British products such as cars and whisky will be reduced in India.

"We are expecting the pact to be implemented from April this year," the government official said.

The two countries have also signed the Double Contributions Convention (DCC) pact to ensure temporary workers would not have to duplicate social levies in either country.

The official said that both pacts are likely to be implemented in parallel. The pact needs approval from the UK parliament before it is implemented.

In India, the Union cabinet approves such agreements. After it gets approved by the British parliament, it will be implemented on a mutually agreed date. The House of Commons in the UK held a debate on the India-UK CETA earlier this week.