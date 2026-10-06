ETV Bharat / bharat

India-UAE Joint Military Exercise Begins In Uttarakhand; Focus On Mountain Warfare

New Delhi: A joint military exercise involving troops of India and the UAE began on Monday in Uttarakhand, aiming to enhance interoperability, mutual understanding and cooperation, with a focus on mountain warfare.

A total of 92 personnel, with equal representation from both armies, are participating in 'Exercise Mountain Guardian'. The Indian Army contingent comprises troops from a Bhairav Battalion, while the UAE Army contingent has troops from a Mountain Infantry Battalion, the defence ministry said.

"Women officers and combatants from both armies are also participating in the exercise across specialist roles," it said in a statement. The India-UAE joint military exercise commenced at the Foreign Training Node, Chaubatia, Uttarakhand.

The exercise, being conducted from October 5-18, aims to enhance interoperability, mutual understanding and cooperation, with a focus on mountain warfare, it said.