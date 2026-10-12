ETV Bharat / bharat

India-UAE Conduct Joint Tactical Drills During Joint Military Exercise Mountain Guardian 2026 In Uttarakhand

Chaubatia: The Armies of India and UAE are conducting joint tactical drills, operational planning and integrated training activities during the ongoing joint military exercise MOUNTAIN GUARDIAN 2026 at the Foreign Training Node in Chaubatia, Uttarakhand, to enhance interoperability and strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries.

In a post on X, the Indian Army said the exercise was progressing in full swing, with troops from both armies leveraging modern technology to improve interoperability and refine tactics, techniques and procedures for sub-conventional operations.

“Troops from both armies are undertaking joint tactical drills, operational planning and integrated training activities, leveraging modern technology to enhance interoperability and refine tactics, techniques and procedures in sub-conventional operations,” the Indian Army said.

The 14-day exercise, being conducted from October 5 to 18, brings together 92 personnel, with equal representation from the Indian Army and the UAE Army. The Indian contingent comprises troops from a Bhairav Battalion, while the UAE contingent is represented by troops from a Mountain Infantry Battalion.

During the initial phase, personnel from both armies participated in physically demanding and operationally oriented activities, including physical training, Jiu-Jitsu, reflex shooting, rock climbing, rappelling, fox-line training, slithering, day and night firing, and specialised mountain craft training.