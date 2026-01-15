ETV Bharat / bharat

India Turned Its Diversity Into Strength Of Its Democracy: PM Modi

New Delhi: India has turned diversity into the strength of its democracy and shown the world that democratic institutions and processes give stability, speed and scale to its development. Inaugurating the 28th conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth, Modi also said that Indian democracy is like a large tree supported by deep roots. "When India gained Independence, many doubted whether democracy could survive amidst the country's immense diversity. However, this very diversity became the strength of Indian democracy," he said.