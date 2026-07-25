ETV Bharat / bharat

India Trashes Reports Of "Deliberately" Releasing River Waters Causing Flood In Pakistan

New Delhi: India on Friday rejected reports that the Indian side is "deliberately" causing flooding in Pakistan by releasing river waters and described the allegations as "baseless and contrary to the facts".

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) referred to statements from Pakistani authorities acknowledging a rise in river levels in view of heavy monsoon rain areas across the border.

"Pakistani media reports alleging that India is deliberately causing flooding is baseless and contrary to the facts. The recent increase in flows in the River Chenab is a direct consequence of intense monsoon rainfall over Jammu and adjoining catchment areas during July 20 to 23," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"Significantly, Pakistan's own flood forecasting division, which is based in Lahore, in its flood advisory issued on July 22 -- and let me also give you the time it was issued at 1718 hours local time -- attributed the high flood levels in the Chenab river to heavy rainfall over the upper catchment area," he added.

Jaiswal said the flood advisory from the Pakistani side said that the "high flows at Marala were expected to persist before gradually receding as rainfall over the catchment increased".