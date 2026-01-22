ETV Bharat / bharat

India Transitioned From 'Emerging' Status To 'Pivotal' Global Economic Force: Ministers In Davos

Davos: India has witnessed a real transformation in the last decade from an "emerging" status to a "pivotal" global economic force, driven by robust growth and widespread digital public infrastructure, according to young Indian ministers Harsh Sanghavi and K Rammohan Naidu.

Sanghavi, Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, emphasised that for decades India was described as an emerging economy, but today that description no longer captures the reality.

Speaking at the same session organised by CII and KPMG, Union Civil Aviation Minister Naidu on Wednesday said India stands at the intersection of trust, scale, and innovation, offering reliability through its stable democratic institutions, resilience through its diversity and size, and relevance through solutions that deliver value for money.

According to Sanghavi, "India is no longer emerging, India is pivotal - pivotal to global growth, to resilient supply chains; pivotal to democratic stability and pivotal to the future of innovation, sustainability and inclusive development." Echoing similar sentiments, Naidu said, "India is no longer defined as merely an emerging economy. India is becoming essential to the global economic order."

India's growth today is broad-based, digitally enabled, infrastructure-backed, and inclusive by design, Naidu said during the session on Wednesday organised on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting.

"This is the real transformation that India has witnessed in the last decade. And one of the most consequential changes in India's development model has been the creation of digital public infrastructure.

"Platforms like digital identity, real-time payments, and consent-based data sharing, and all these have given a certain kind of advantage for the Indian economy," he said.

The union minister said lower transaction costs, formalised millions of entrepreneurs and enterprises, enabled startups to innovate without needing massive capital and delivered inclusion, not as a charity, but as a capability.