ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Tobacco Quitline Receives Nearly 1 Crore Calls In Last Decade, Helps 2.32 Lakh Users Quit

New Delhi: India's National Tobacco Quitline Services (NTQLS) has received nearly one crore calls and has helped more than 2.32 lakh people quit over the last 10 years, according to data released on the eve of World No Tobacco Day. Young adults aged 18-24 years accounted for the largest number of quitters, with 91,933 people giving up tobacco.

The Union health ministry launched the toll-free quitline (1800-11-2356) on May 30, 2016 and is anchored at the Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute (VPCI), University of Delhi.

Data released by the NTQLS showed that between May 2016 and April 2026, the counselling services for quitting tobacco received 99.31 lakh calls on its interactive voice response (IVR) system, handled 19.92 lakh inbound calls and made 46.88 lakh outbound calls.

During the period, 6.75 lakh tobacco users registered with the service and 2,32,870 successfully quit tobacco -- a 34.46 per cent "quit rate". More than 37 lakh counselling sessions were conducted.

"India has 267 million tobacco users, the second largest population of tobacco users in the world, and for years, there was not a single free, structured support system to help them quit. The quitline did not just provide a service," said Dr Raj Kumar, Director of VPCI and coordinator of the NTQLS.

"It gave every Indian who wanted to quit the dignity of a free call that would be answered by a trained professional, regardless of where they were, what language they spoke, or how much money they had," he said.

According to the data, registrations crossed one lakh for the first time in 2021, with 1,28,809 registered users. Counselling sessions have exceeded five lakh annually since then. Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of registrations at 2,09,964 and also the highest number of successful quitters at 69,683.