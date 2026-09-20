ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Tobacco Crisis: A Story Of Addiction, Illness, Livelihoods And Loopholes

Hyderabad: Tobacco's grip on India is visible in many forms -- from cigarettes and bidis to gutkha, khaini, jarda, pan masala and hookah. Across the country, its impact is being felt not only in hospitals and cancer centres, but also inside homes, villages, workplaces and even advertising campaigns.

ETV Bharat team explored different dimensions of tobacco use, documenting how addiction, cultural practices, livelihoods, public health and loopholes in regulation intersect.

In one of its stories as part of the series on India's tobacco crisis, ETV Bharat examined the continuing debate over surrogate advertising after popular film actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff and others received notices from the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration over an advertisement. The controversy once again brought attention to the social responsibility of celebrities and the ways tobacco and nicotine-related brands can promote themselves under the names of products such as cardamom and mouth fresheners.

Under Section 5 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), direct as well as indirect or surrogate advertising, promotion and sponsorship of tobacco products are prohibited. The government's National Tobacco Control Programme also states the same.

India's Tobacco Crisis: A Story Of Addiction, Illness, Livelihoods And Loopholes (ETV Bharat)

Yet advertisements continue to use products such as cardamom, mouth freshener, soda and music to promote the identity of tobacco, pan masala or alcohol brands. Colours, logos, names, jingles and celebrity endorsements can help consumers recognise the main brand. The issue, therefore, goes beyond the product named in the advertisement to the overall effect and the message that ultimately reaches consumers.

Behind this multi-crore advertising business are also the consumers whose lives have been transformed by tobacco addiction.

At the State Cancer Institute in Jammu, 74-year-old Abdul Qayoom of Diani village in Samba district is undergoing treatment for lung cancer after more than five decades of chain-smoking. He said tobacco consumption had reduced his life by around 25 years. What began with smoking a hookah for fun eventually became cigarette and bidi smoking and then chain-smoking. Today, he becomes breathless after walking just a few steps and needs help to leave his room.

Impact of tobacco on communities whose livelihoods are connected to it

In North Dariyapur village of Malda, West Bengal, bidi rolling is a daily occupation. Women spend hours handling tendu leaves, tobacco and thread, often working together inside or outside their homes. For many families, the income is essential for household expenses, making it difficult to give up the work even when they are aware of potential health risks.