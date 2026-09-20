India's Tobacco Crisis: A Story Of Addiction, Illness, Livelihoods And Loopholes
ETV Bharat team explored different dimensions of tobacco use, documenting how addiction, cultural practices, livelihoods, public health and loopholes in regulation intersect.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 8:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tobacco's grip on India is visible in many forms -- from cigarettes and bidis to gutkha, khaini, jarda, pan masala and hookah. Across the country, its impact is being felt not only in hospitals and cancer centres, but also inside homes, villages, workplaces and even advertising campaigns.
ETV Bharat team explored different dimensions of tobacco use, documenting how addiction, cultural practices, livelihoods, public health and loopholes in regulation intersect.
In one of its stories as part of the series on India's tobacco crisis, ETV Bharat examined the continuing debate over surrogate advertising after popular film actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff and others received notices from the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration over an advertisement. The controversy once again brought attention to the social responsibility of celebrities and the ways tobacco and nicotine-related brands can promote themselves under the names of products such as cardamom and mouth fresheners.
Under Section 5 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), direct as well as indirect or surrogate advertising, promotion and sponsorship of tobacco products are prohibited. The government's National Tobacco Control Programme also states the same.
Yet advertisements continue to use products such as cardamom, mouth freshener, soda and music to promote the identity of tobacco, pan masala or alcohol brands. Colours, logos, names, jingles and celebrity endorsements can help consumers recognise the main brand. The issue, therefore, goes beyond the product named in the advertisement to the overall effect and the message that ultimately reaches consumers.
Behind this multi-crore advertising business are also the consumers whose lives have been transformed by tobacco addiction.
At the State Cancer Institute in Jammu, 74-year-old Abdul Qayoom of Diani village in Samba district is undergoing treatment for lung cancer after more than five decades of chain-smoking. He said tobacco consumption had reduced his life by around 25 years. What began with smoking a hookah for fun eventually became cigarette and bidi smoking and then chain-smoking. Today, he becomes breathless after walking just a few steps and needs help to leave his room.
Impact of tobacco on communities whose livelihoods are connected to it
In North Dariyapur village of Malda, West Bengal, bidi rolling is a daily occupation. Women spend hours handling tendu leaves, tobacco and thread, often working together inside or outside their homes. For many families, the income is essential for household expenses, making it difficult to give up the work even when they are aware of potential health risks.
Tobacco-Related Oral Cancer Among Women Declining In Tamil Nadu#TamilNadu #OralCancer #PublicHealth #TobaccoFree #WomenHealth #HealthcareIndiahttps://t.co/1ZdhvOPPzn— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) September 20, 2026
Residents claim that at least one person in several of the village's 1,200 households has died of lung cancer. However, there is no comprehensive government study establishing the prevalence of cancer in the village or determining whether prolonged exposure to tobacco during bidi rolling is directly responsible for the reported deaths.
The Northeast presents another picture of the tobacco burden. At the B. Borooah Cancer Institute in Guwahati, 9,810 cancer patients were diagnosed from various parts of the region in the year covered by the series. In 2023, the institute recorded 10,739 cancer cases, with tobacco use accounting for 48% of them. Of these, 1,196 were oral cancer cases caused by tobacco use.
Tobacco-related cancers can affect the lips, tongue, mouth, pharynx, oesophagus, stomach, liver, paranasal sinuses, larynx, lungs, uterine cervix, kidneys and bladder.
In Haryana, ETV Bharat examined another deeply rooted practice -- hookah smoking. The hookah occupies a special place in rural culture and has traditionally been associated with social order, brotherhood and respect for elders. The belief that hookah is not harmful to health, however, continues despite medical experts warning that hookah smoking can be more dangerous than cigarettes or bidis and can cause diseases such as cancer.
In Uttar Pradesh, tobacco and pan masala products remain widely available despite restrictions. Doctors identify tobacco, pan masala, gutkha and smoking among the major risk factors for oral cancer. At King George's Medical University in Lucknow, doctors have observed an increase in oral cancer patients in recent years, although greater awareness and earlier detection may also have contributed to the rise in recorded cases.
The picture is not uniformly one of increase.
In Keralam, the decline of traditional beedi sheds reflects a broader social transformation and a fall in tobacco consumption. Data released by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister showed an 8.4-percentage-point decline in tobacco consumption in the state between 2011–12 and 2023–24. Rural tobacco consumption fell from 27.4% to 19%, while urban consumption declined from 21.99% to 18.97%. Rural beedi consumption alone fell from 11.9% to 7.9%.
Elsewhere, restrictions have produced their own challenges.
In Madhya Pradesh, gutkha was banned nearly 14 years ago amid concerns over oral cancer. But separate pouches containing tobacco and other ingredients began being sold alongside plain gutkha, creating what is locally called "jugaad gutkha". This so-called "twin-pouch" model is also a wider challenge in implementing restrictions on smokeless tobacco, with pan masala and flavoured tobacco being marketed separately.
The continuing burden is reflected in the figures cited in the series. Around 60,000 to 70,000 new oral cancer cases are reported in India every year, while nearly 40,000 people die from the disease annually. The country has more than 267 million adult tobacco users, according to data from the WHO and other studies.
About 26% of tobacco users consume smoked products such as cigarettes and bidis, while 74% use smokeless products including khaini, gutkha and zarda. Cigarettes, bidis and hookahs remain widely used forms of smoked tobacco.
The scale of consumption has made tobacco a major public-health challenge. Tobacco use is associated with cancer, respiratory diseases, heart disease and stroke, with around 1.35 million deaths in India every year attributed to tobacco use.
From a celebrity advertisement to a cancer ward, from a Haryana hookah to a Malda bidi-rolling household, and from silent beedi sheds in Keralam to the twin-pouch model of smokeless tobacco, the stories in this series show the many ways in which tobacco remains embedded in Indian society.
Also Read