ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Tobacco Crisis: 267 Million Adults Use Tobacco, Mizoram Records Highest Consumption

P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre unveils a striking public installation titled ‘Quit to Live’ ahead of World Tobacco Day to spread awareness, in Mumbai on May 29, 2026. ( ANI )

Hyderabad: More than 267 million adults in India are addicted to tobacco, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO) and other studies. The country consumes an estimated 8,21,000 tonnes of tobacco annually through smoking and smokeless products.

Of those using tobacco, around 26% consume smoked products such as cigarettes and bidis, while 74% use smokeless products including khaini, gutkha and zarda. The IMARC Group estimates that India's tobacco market could reach 9,88,000 tonnes by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.08% between 2026 and 2034.

Tobacco consumption is associated with several serious and long-term health issues, including cancer, respiratory diseases, heart disease and stroke. Around 1.35 million deaths in India every year are attributed to tobacco use.

India is the world's second-largest consumer and producer of tobacco, after China. Brazil ranks third in both categories. The widespread availability of inexpensive tobacco products in India has also made them accessible to people across income groups.

According to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS) India 2016-17, approximately 267 million adults aged 15 years and above use tobacco. The survey found a gender gap in tobacco consumption. Overall, 28.6% of adults were current tobacco users, including 42.4% of men, or around 198 million, and 14.2% of women, or around 53 million.

The most common smokeless tobacco products include khaini, gutkha, pan masala and tobacco-laced paan. Among smoked products, cigarettes, bidis and hookahs are widely used.

The WHO says tobacco affects almost every organ of the human body and can cause cancer, cardiovascular disease, stroke and lung diseases. It can also affect fertility, weaken the immune system and contribute to premature death. Nicotine is highly addictive and harmful for children, adolescents and young adults whose brains are still developing.

More than 1.2 billion people worldwide use tobacco, according to the WHO. Tobacco kills more than seven million people globally each year, including more than 1.6 million non-smokers who are exposed to second-hand smoke.

Among tobacco products, pan masala is among the most commonly used products by both men and women. According to the cited GATS data, 14.9% of men and 2.2% of women consume tobacco-containing pan masala. Khaini is used by 12.4% of men and 1.3% of women.

Cigarette consumption stands at 13.3% among men and 1.4% among women. Among male smokers, 46% consume five or more cigarettes or bidis a day on average.

Data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) shows that Mizoram has the highest prevalence of tobacco use among men aged 15 years and above, with 73% reporting tobacco consumption.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands follow at 59%, while Manipur records 58%.

Among women, Mizoram again records the highest tobacco use at 62%, followed by Tripura at 51% and Manipur at 43%.