India's Tobacco Crisis: 267 Million Adults Use Tobacco, Mizoram Records Highest Consumption
The widespread availability of inexpensive tobacco products in India has also made them accessible to people across income groups.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 10:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: More than 267 million adults in India are addicted to tobacco, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO) and other studies. The country consumes an estimated 8,21,000 tonnes of tobacco annually through smoking and smokeless products.
Of those using tobacco, around 26% consume smoked products such as cigarettes and bidis, while 74% use smokeless products including khaini, gutkha and zarda. The IMARC Group estimates that India's tobacco market could reach 9,88,000 tonnes by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.08% between 2026 and 2034.
Tobacco consumption is associated with several serious and long-term health issues, including cancer, respiratory diseases, heart disease and stroke. Around 1.35 million deaths in India every year are attributed to tobacco use.
India is the world's second-largest consumer and producer of tobacco, after China. Brazil ranks third in both categories. The widespread availability of inexpensive tobacco products in India has also made them accessible to people across income groups.
According to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS) India 2016-17, approximately 267 million adults aged 15 years and above use tobacco. The survey found a gender gap in tobacco consumption. Overall, 28.6% of adults were current tobacco users, including 42.4% of men, or around 198 million, and 14.2% of women, or around 53 million.
The most common smokeless tobacco products include khaini, gutkha, pan masala and tobacco-laced paan. Among smoked products, cigarettes, bidis and hookahs are widely used.
The WHO says tobacco affects almost every organ of the human body and can cause cancer, cardiovascular disease, stroke and lung diseases. It can also affect fertility, weaken the immune system and contribute to premature death. Nicotine is highly addictive and harmful for children, adolescents and young adults whose brains are still developing.
More than 1.2 billion people worldwide use tobacco, according to the WHO. Tobacco kills more than seven million people globally each year, including more than 1.6 million non-smokers who are exposed to second-hand smoke.
Among tobacco products, pan masala is among the most commonly used products by both men and women. According to the cited GATS data, 14.9% of men and 2.2% of women consume tobacco-containing pan masala. Khaini is used by 12.4% of men and 1.3% of women.
Cigarette consumption stands at 13.3% among men and 1.4% among women. Among male smokers, 46% consume five or more cigarettes or bidis a day on average.
Data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) shows that Mizoram has the highest prevalence of tobacco use among men aged 15 years and above, with 73% reporting tobacco consumption.
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands follow at 59%, while Manipur records 58%.
Among women, Mizoram again records the highest tobacco use at 62%, followed by Tripura at 51% and Manipur at 43%.
Odisha, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh also record high levels of tobacco use. In Odisha, tobacco use stands at 48.3% among men and 22.8% among women. In Bihar, the rate among men is 45.8%, compared with 4% among women. Uttar Pradesh records tobacco uses among 45.2% of men and 9.6% of women.
A WHO study has estimated that tobacco-related diseases and premature deaths cost India around 1% of its GDP. For every Rs 100 collected through excise taxes on tobacco products, the economy incurs an estimated cost of Rs 816. Between 2017 and 2018, the economic burden of tobacco-related diseases and deaths among people aged over 35 was estimated at $27.5 billion, or around Rs 1,773.4 billion at the exchange rate cited in the study.
In 2016-17, tobacco tax revenue is only 12.2% of the economic cost associated with tobacco use. Smoking makes it for around 74% of the total cost, while smokeless tobacco contributed 26%. Direct healthcare expenditure on tobacco-related diseases alone accounted for about 5.3% of India's total public and private healthcare spending in a year.
According to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation's (MoSPI) Household Consumption Expenditure Survey, an average tobacco user spends around Rs 350-Rs 400 per month on tobacco products.
The amount varies depending on the product. Studies cited in the report put average monthly spending at around Rs 367, with Rs 244 spent on smoked products such as cigarettes and bidis and Rs 123 on smokeless tobacco such as gutkha and khaini.
The Household Consumption Expenditure Survey also indicates that tobacco products account for around 1.5%-3.8% of monthly household expenditure in rural areas in several states. In some states, spending on tobacco is higher than expenditure on pulses and fruits. In urban areas, tobacco accounts for approximately 1%-2.4% of monthly household expenditure.
According to the MoSPI Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) 2023-24, Sikkim recorded the highest per-capita monthly expenditure on pan, tobacco and intoxicants in both rural and urban areas. Average monthly spending stood at Rs 824.18 in rural areas and Rs 836.40 in urban areas.
Arunachal Pradesh ranked second, with monthly per-capita expenditure of Rs 463.98 in rural areas and Rs 605.37 in urban areas. Mizoram ranked third, with spending of Rs 406.27 in rural areas and Rs 469.85 in urban areas.
In Telangana, the figures were Rs 396.06 in rural areas and Rs 320.73 in urban areas.
Tobacco products are subject to a high rate of GST, placing them in the category of so-called 'sin goods'. The GST rate on tobacco products was raised from 28% to 40% from February 1, 2026, according to the figures noted in the report.
The rationale behind higher taxation is to make tobacco products more expensive and discourage consumption. However, nicotine addiction can make it difficult for users to quit even when prices rise.
Many smokeless tobacco products, including khaini and tobacco-containing pan masala, are sold in inexpensive, small sachets. As a result, consumers may continue purchasing them despite higher taxes.
While tobacco products face taxation comparable to luxury goods, cigarettes and small tobacco sachets can still be available at relatively low prices, making them affordable to a large section of the population.
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