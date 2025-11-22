ETV Bharat / bharat

India To Work Closely With APDIM, Regional Partners To Reduce Disaster Risks Across Asia-Pacific

The 10th Session of the Asian and Pacific Centre for Development of Disaster Information Management (APDIM) hosted by India ( PIB )

New Delhi: India has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening regional cooperation on disaster risk reduction, working closely with Asian and Pacific Centre for Development of Disaster Information Management (APDIM) and regional partners to reduce disaster and climate risks across Asia-Pacific, a government statement said Saturday.

Addressing the 10th Session of the APDIM hosted by India, Minister of State for Home Affairs and Disaster Management Nityanand Rai said India would champion a broad capacity-building agenda during its chairmanship. Rai, who led the Indian delegation, emphasised the country's commitment to regional disaster resilience and cooperation.

The outcomes of this meeting will guide APDIM's overall programme of work and also contribute to advancing the goals of the Sendai Framework and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the statement said.

The minister said that under India's chairmanship and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will champion a comprehensive capacity-building agenda, covering risk assessment, geospatial applications, impact-based forecasting, early warning dissemination and climate-resilient infrastructure planning.