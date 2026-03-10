ETV Bharat / bharat

India To Supply 5000 Tonnes Of Diesel To Bangladesh Amid Fuel Concerns

Dhaka: 5,000 tons of diesel are being imported from India to Bangladesh today through a pipeline. This diesel will enter Bangladesh via the Parbatipur border. The chairman of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), Muhammad Rezanur Rahman, informed this.

"We have an agreement with India, and according to that agreement, India will supply 180,000 tons of diesel to Bangladesh via the pipeline each year. The 5,000 tons of diesel that is arriving now is a part of that agreement", he told ANI over the phone.

"According to the agreement, at least 90,000 tons of diesel should be imported to Bangladesh within six months. The consignment arriving today is 5,000 tons, and we hope that within the next two months, we will bring in the total diesel amount for the entire six months," the BPC chairman said.

Earlier in the week, on Sunday, Bangladesh conducted drives to inspect the fuel stock situation, the Bangladesh Energy Ministry said.