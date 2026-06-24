ETV Bharat / bharat

India To Retrieve Everest 'Green Boots' Climber After Identifying Body

New Delhi: India is preparing a mission to recover the remains of an Everest climber known for three decades as "Green Boots" after DNA testing confirmed he was an Indian soldier, documents seen by AFP show.

The frozen body has become one of the most recognisable landmarks on Everest, which straddles the border between Nepal and Tibet.

The body, named after the distinctive lime-coloured boots the climber was wearing, has lain in a cave at around 8,500 metres (27,887 feet) since May 1996, when a catastrophic blizzard killed eight climbers on the world's highest mountain.

The climber's identity was long thought to be Tsewang Paljor, from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), an Indian security force. Instead, the ITBP said it had confirmed it was his comrade, Dorje Morup, one of Paljor's two companions from the same ill-fated climb.