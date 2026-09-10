India Expected To 'Push' For Action On Counter-terrorism, Transnational Security Threats At BRICS Summit
India expected to push BRICS towards law-enforcement cooperation, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
New Delhi: Counter-terrorism and transnational security threats are expected to top the agenda of New Delhi at the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit which is being held from September 11 to 13.
The summit is scheduled at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan. The BRICS grouping is increasingly being viewed as a platform for cooperation against threats that transcend national borders.
For India, the challenge is to convert BRICS’ existing counter-terrorism mechanisms into "more practical cooperation against cross-border terrorism, terror financing, narcotics trafficking, organised crime and technology-enabled threats."
The BRICS "security architecture has expanded beyond conventional security concerns." During the 16th BRICS National Security Advisers’ meeting held in New Delhi earlier, security chiefs discussed terrorism, cybersecurity, emerging technologies, energy and supply-chain security and climate-induced instability.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while meeting the BRICS National Security Advisers and senior security officials, said the grouping had an important role in addressing contemporary security challenges and called for greater cooperation on terrorism, cyber security and emerging technologies. India’s chairmanship, he said, would focus on advancing “practical cooperation” among member countries.
The meeting also reviewed the work of the BRICS joint working groups on counter-terrorism and security "in the use of information and communication technologies."
The participating countries supported stronger information sharing, capacity building and coordination among law-enforcement agencies to counter terrorism and cyber risks.
For India, one of the priorities is likely to be stronger international action against the "ecosystem supporting terrorism."
At the 11th BRICS Counter-Terrorism Working Group meeting in May, India called for greater cooperation against cross-border terrorism, terror financing, radicalisation and the misuse of emerging technologies by terrorist groups. The meeting also discussed the need to make the BRICS counter-terror mechanism more "resilient and outcome-oriented."
Experts said that the scope of cooperation could potentially extend to tracking terrorist financing networks, suspicious financial transactions, cryptocurrency-based funding and money laundering channels. This assumes importance as criminal and terrorist networks increasingly operate across jurisdictions, using digital platforms and alternative financial systems to move money and recruit operatives.
Narcotics trafficking presents another major area where India could seek greater BRICS cooperation. Drug networks frequently overlap with organised crime, illegal financial flows and, in some cases, terror financing. Greater intelligence sharing on trafficking routes, precursor chemicals, financial transactions and transnational syndicates could strengthen the ability of agencies to dismantle networks rather than merely intercept consignments.
Similarly, cybersecurity is another challange. Terrorist and criminal groups are increasingly exploiting encrypted communications, social media, artificial intelligence, cryptocurrencies and the darknet.
It is worth mentioning that the June BRICS NSA meeting specifically discussed emerging technologies used by terrorist networks with participants backing greater cooperation between law-enforcement agencies.
Security experts, however, caution that translating political consensus into operational cooperation will be the real test.
According to renowned security expert and former director general of Uttar Pradesh Police, Prakash Singh, BRICS’ demographic, economic and geographical weight gives it the potential to "develop into a serious security forum rather than remaining primarily an economic and diplomatic platform."
“The BRICS summit could offer an opportunity to push the grouping from broad declarations towards measurable security outcomes—better information exchange, stronger law-enforcement coordination and greater cooperation against the financial and technological infrastructure sustaining transnational crime,” he said.
However, Singh said, the challenge for India will be to build cooperation despite significant differences among BRICS members, particularly on geopolitics and national security priorities given the fact that China, Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE and other members do not necessarily share identical threat perceptions or approaches to terrorism and cyber security.
According to another security expert Brigadier (retd) BK Khanna, the common transnational threats could provide a practical starting point for the BRICS countries. “Intelligence agencies may not agree on every geopolitical question, but they have a shared interest in disrupting terrorist financing, organised crime, narcotics trafficking and cyber-enabled criminal networks,” said Khanna.
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