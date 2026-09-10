ETV Bharat / bharat

India Expected To 'Push' For Action On Counter-terrorism, Transnational Security Threats At BRICS Summit

Preparations underway ahead of the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit 2026 (Sep 12-13), in New Delhi on Wednesday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Counter-terrorism and transnational security threats are expected to top the agenda of New Delhi at the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit which is being held from September 11 to 13.

The summit is scheduled at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan. The BRICS grouping is increasingly being viewed as a platform for cooperation against threats that transcend national borders.

For India, the challenge is to convert BRICS’ existing counter-terrorism mechanisms into "more practical cooperation against cross-border terrorism, terror financing, narcotics trafficking, organised crime and technology-enabled threats."

The BRICS "security architecture has expanded beyond conventional security concerns." During the 16th BRICS National Security Advisers’ meeting held in New Delhi earlier, security chiefs discussed terrorism, cybersecurity, emerging technologies, energy and supply-chain security and climate-induced instability.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while meeting the BRICS National Security Advisers and senior security officials, said the grouping had an important role in addressing contemporary security challenges and called for greater cooperation on terrorism, cyber security and emerging technologies. India’s chairmanship, he said, would focus on advancing “practical cooperation” among member countries.

The meeting also reviewed the work of the BRICS joint working groups on counter-terrorism and security "in the use of information and communication technologies."

The participating countries supported stronger information sharing, capacity building and coordination among law-enforcement agencies to counter terrorism and cyber risks.

For India, one of the priorities is likely to be stronger international action against the "ecosystem supporting terrorism."

At the 11th BRICS Counter-Terrorism Working Group meeting in May, India called for greater cooperation against cross-border terrorism, terror financing, radicalisation and the misuse of emerging technologies by terrorist groups. The meeting also discussed the need to make the BRICS counter-terror mechanism more "resilient and outcome-oriented."