India To Organise 'Surya Path Tiranga' Campaign Globally To Mark Independence Day
A total of 54 Indian Missions and posts have been selected to participate in the innovative Surya Path Tiranga digital relay.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 9:53 PM IST
New Delhi: India's diplomatic missions across the world are preparing for an extensive series of events to mark the country's Independence Day, with the ' Surya Path Tiranga' campaign set to be the centrepiece of the celebrations, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday in New Delhi.
Addressing the media, Jaiswal said Indian embassies, high commissions and consulates are mobilising with "fervour, pride and honour" to celebrate the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign while reaching out to the Indian diaspora, friends of India and local communities across the globe.
A total of 54 Indian Missions and posts have been selected to participate in the innovative Surya Path Tiranga digital relay. The relay will begin on August 15 from Fiji, India's easternmost diplomatic mission, and conclude at the Consulate General of India in San Francisco, the country's westernmost diplomatic presence. Timed to follow the sunrise across different time zones, the relay will symbolically carry the Tricolour from east to west, showcasing India's global diplomatic footprint.
Describing the initiative as a unique tribute to the national flag, Jaiswal said the campaign is "a very special event and a very innovative way of celebrating our flag, our honour and our pride."
Beyond the Surya Path Tiranga campaign, Indian missions abroad are organising a host of programmes to engage the global Indian community and international audiences.
Among the activities are the Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz, which will be aimed at making participants aware of the country's culture, history, diversity and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India) 2047. The Har Ghar Tiranga Selfie Campaign is also gaining momentum overseas, with increasing participation from members of the Indian diaspora and friends of India.
Marking the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram', embassies and consulates will organise collective renditions of the national song as part of the Independence Day celebrations. Indian missions will also host photo exhibitions, painting competitions and other public outreach events highlighting India's freedom movement and national journey. Workshops on traditional Indian art forms, including Gond, Warli, Phad and Madhubani painting, will be conducted worldwide.
Other initiatives include the 'India Through My Lens' photography competition and the 'My India, My Story' campaign, where foreign visitors, students, scholars and yoga practitioners will share their personal experiences of India and its festivals such as Holi, Diwali and Navratri.
As in previous years, several iconic buildings and landmarks across the world are also expected to be illuminated in the colours of the Indian Tricolour to commemorate the occasion.
Calling upon people across the globe to participate, Jaiswal expressed hope that the worldwide celebrations, particularly the Surya Path Tiranga campaign, would further strengthen the spirit of patriotism and deepen global engagement with India.
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