ETV Bharat / bharat

India To Organise 'Surya Path Tiranga' Campaign Globally To Mark Independence Day

The Indian Tricolour was hoisted for the first time atop Seattle’s iconic Space Needle on the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day, in Seattle, Saturday, August 16, 2025 ( File/IANS )

New Delhi: India's diplomatic missions across the world are preparing for an extensive series of events to mark the country's Independence Day, with the ' Surya Path Tiranga' campaign set to be the centrepiece of the celebrations, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday in New Delhi.

Addressing the media, Jaiswal said Indian embassies, high commissions and consulates are mobilising with "fervour, pride and honour" to celebrate the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign while reaching out to the Indian diaspora, friends of India and local communities across the globe.

A total of 54 Indian Missions and posts have been selected to participate in the innovative Surya Path Tiranga digital relay. The relay will begin on August 15 from Fiji, India's easternmost diplomatic mission, and conclude at the Consulate General of India in San Francisco, the country's westernmost diplomatic presence. Timed to follow the sunrise across different time zones, the relay will symbolically carry the Tricolour from east to west, showcasing India's global diplomatic footprint.

Describing the initiative as a unique tribute to the national flag, Jaiswal said the campaign is "a very special event and a very innovative way of celebrating our flag, our honour and our pride."

Beyond the Surya Path Tiranga campaign, Indian missions abroad are organising a host of programmes to engage the global Indian community and international audiences.