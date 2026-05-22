ETV Bharat / bharat

India To Launch 'Smart Border' Project Along Pakistan, Bangladesh Borders To Curb Infiltration: Shah

In this image received on May 15, 2026, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the R N Kao Memorial Lecture-2026 organised by the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the government will launch a "smart border" project in the next year to make the 6,000 km front with Pakistan and Bangladesh impenetrable and ensure that the "conspiracy" to change the demography of the areas is defeated.

Delivering the annual Rustamji Memorial lecture hosted by the Border Security Force (BSF) here, the minister also reiterated that the government will find each and every infiltrator from the country and send them outside India.

K F Rustamji was the first director general of the BSF after it was raised in 1965. "I want to assure BSF troops that we will launch this smart border project in the 60th year of its raising and we will make the Pakistan and Bangladesh borders impenetrable," Shah said.

The Modi government, Shah added, has decided to create a "strong security grid" along the Pakistan and Bangladesh fronts in the next one year. The "smart border" will be aided by technology, drones, radars and smart cameras which will help create an impenetrable border, he told the gathering.