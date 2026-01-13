India To Install Automatic Weather Systems Across Himalayas In Next Five Years
The Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment is to undertake this exercise for correct forecasting of disasters.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 7:07 PM IST
Dehradun: The Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE) that operates under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) plans to install a grid-based surface observatory or automatic weather systems (AWS) across the entire Himalayan region within the next five years. This will help forecast disasters in the snowy Himalayan ravines.
This was stated by DGRE scientist Dr Sudhanshu Shekhar in a chat with ETV Bharat. He said that the DGRE has already installed a large number of weather stations in Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh. Dr Shekhar was in Dehradun to attend a Disaster Management Technical Session Workshop.
Installing a weather station in the high Himalayan region is not an easy task as the weather stations are located in uninhabited areas. Furthermore, certain facilities are essential for the station to function and transmit data.
Dr Shekhar said that after the installation of AWS, intensive data collection will be possible in the entire Himalayan region and accurate forecasting will be possible.
“Currently, there aren't many weather stations in the Himalayas, which is why we have to rely heavily on remote sensing. The DGRE's goal will certainly enable future alerts to soldiers deployed in border areas and other residents of the high Himalayas before a disaster strikes,” he underlined.
He disclosed that preparations are underway to install 75 AWS in Uttarakhand in the coming years. It has established 71 surface observatory networks across the Himalayas till now. These include one in Chandigarh, three in Jammu, 43 in Kashmir and Ladakh, nine in Karakoram region, four in Himachal Pradesh, five in Uttarakhand, five in Sikkim and one in Arunachal Pradesh.
The DGRE has long been working to understand weather patterns in the snowy Himalayan ravines and forecast avalanches. It is the only institute in South Asia working on an area as large as the Himalayas. It has Mountain Meteorological Centres along with centres for research and development.
Dr Shekhar disclosed that data collected from all these locations is studied at the DGRE headquarters in Chandigarh and then categorized into modules to be sent to the Indian Army indicating which areas in the Himalayas are most likely to be affected by a disaster or an avalanche. Alerts are issued based on this information.
The DHRE data suggests that Jammu and Kashmir has the highest number of avalanche sites. Srinagar has 59 avalanche sites while Bandipur has 73 such sites. Meanwhile, Kupwara has 49 avalanche sites, Anantnag 15, Kargil 36 and Leh has seven such sites.
In Himachal Pradesh Chamba has 80 avalanche sites, Lahaul-Spiti has 203, Kinnaur 70 and Kullu has 27 such sites. In Uttarakhand, Uttarkashi has the highest number of 20 avalanche sites followed by Pithoragarh with 16 and Chamoli with 12 such avalanche sites.
Dr Shekhar said that the DGRE headquarters at Chandigarh issues alerts, weather forecasts and avalanche forecasts through various mediums for the Indian Army, Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) as well as for the civilians living in the border areas.
He said the DGRE is on constant alert for winter disasters in the Himalayan region from November 1 to April 3. During this period, these areas are continuously monitored and forecasts are issued. These warnings are specifically issued regarding avalanches.
Dr Shekhar explained that working in the Himalayas is extremely challenging. Going to the high Himalayan region and establishing an observatory and a weather station there is a challenging task in itself.
He explained that his work is entirely dedicated to the soldiers of the Indian Army deployed to protect the country on the snow-capped peaks of the high Himalayas. His goal is to ensure that not a single soldier is caught in any disaster that may occur in the icy Himalayan ravines.
He further said that the DGRE also prepares route plans for Army movements identifying where there is risk. It also educates soldiers on how to protect themselves and overcome adverse conditions. He said that the DGRE focuses on training and capacity building in the summer months while it remains busy with forecasting during the winters.
He said the DGRE provided assistance in the wake of the Dharali and Kedarnath disasters, It is always ready to assist during the Uttarakhand Chardham Yatra and damage caused by civilian activities in the border areas. The local administrations can seek their assistance whenever they wish.
Citing the example of the Dharali disaster where no state or central government weather station was located, he said that a weather station operated by the DGRE at Sukhi Top and one installed by the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology came in handy to collect data on weather activity and rainfall in the area before the disaster. He stated that although the DGRE technology is primarily for the Indian Army, it can also be used to help the citizens of the country.
He further disclosed that the DGRE is fully utilising artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to understand the Himalayas and their climate. He said that weather forecasts are being issued by feeding data from the DGRE weather station into various modules of machine learning and AI. He explained that this is the reason why the DGRE network is being expanded to ensure access to increasingly dense data so that accurate forecasts can be made with the help of AI and machine learning.