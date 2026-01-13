ETV Bharat / bharat

India To Install Automatic Weather Systems Across Himalayas In Next Five Years

Dehradun: The Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE) that operates under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) plans to install a grid-based surface observatory or automatic weather systems (AWS) across the entire Himalayan region within the next five years. This will help forecast disasters in the snowy Himalayan ravines.

This was stated by DGRE scientist Dr Sudhanshu Shekhar in a chat with ETV Bharat. He said that the DGRE has already installed a large number of weather stations in Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh. Dr Shekhar was in Dehradun to attend a Disaster Management Technical Session Workshop.

Installing a weather station in the high Himalayan region is not an easy task as the weather stations are located in uninhabited areas. Furthermore, certain facilities are essential for the station to function and transmit data.

Dr Shekhar said that after the installation of AWS, intensive data collection will be possible in the entire Himalayan region and accurate forecasting will be possible.

“Currently, there aren't many weather stations in the Himalayas, which is why we have to rely heavily on remote sensing. The DGRE's goal will certainly enable future alerts to soldiers deployed in border areas and other residents of the high Himalayas before a disaster strikes,” he underlined.

He disclosed that preparations are underway to install 75 AWS in Uttarakhand in the coming years. It has established 71 surface observatory networks across the Himalayas till now. These include one in Chandigarh, three in Jammu, 43 in Kashmir and Ladakh, nine in Karakoram region, four in Himachal Pradesh, five in Uttarakhand, five in Sikkim and one in Arunachal Pradesh.

The DGRE has long been working to understand weather patterns in the snowy Himalayan ravines and forecast avalanches. It is the only institute in South Asia working on an area as large as the Himalayas. It has Mountain Meteorological Centres along with centres for research and development.

Dr Shekhar disclosed that data collected from all these locations is studied at the DGRE headquarters in Chandigarh and then categorized into modules to be sent to the Indian Army indicating which areas in the Himalayas are most likely to be affected by a disaster or an avalanche. Alerts are issued based on this information.

The DHRE data suggests that Jammu and Kashmir has the highest number of avalanche sites. Srinagar has 59 avalanche sites while Bandipur has 73 such sites. Meanwhile, Kupwara has 49 avalanche sites, Anantnag 15, Kargil 36 and Leh has seven such sites.