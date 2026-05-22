ETV Bharat / bharat

India To Host Quad Meet: West Asia Fallout, Indo-Pacific Situation Top Agenda

New Delhi: The foreign ministers of the Quad nations will deliberate on the fallout of the West Asia crisis and the prevailing situation in the Indo-Pacific at an India-hosted meeting on Tuesday. The New Delhi meeting will be attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will preside over the meeting. Rubio, Wong and Motegi are also expected to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, besides holding separate bilateral meetings with Jaishankar.

"In keeping with the Quad vision for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, the ministers will build on discussions held in Washington DC on July 1, 2025," the MEA said.

"They will exchange views on advancing Quad cooperation across priority areas, review progress on ongoing Quad initiatives, and reflect on recent developments in the Indo-Pacific region and other international issues of mutual concern," it said.

The Quad, comprising India, the US, Australia and Japan, has emerged as a key grouping largely focusing on peace, security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. India is hosting the meeting in its capacity as the current chair of the coalition. There is no official word yet on the planned meeting.