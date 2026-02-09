India To Host Global South’s First Global AI Summit With 'People, Planet, And Progress' Approach
India will host the Global South’s first global AI summit in New Delhi in February 2026, focusing on human-centric and inclusive AI.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: India is set to host the India–AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi from February 16 to 20, a landmark event that places the country at the heart of global conversations on the future of artificial intelligence. The summit will be the first-ever global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, underscoring India’s growing influence in shaping technology governance that is inclusive, responsible and rooted in development priorities.
At a time when artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping economies, governance systems and everyday life, the summit aims to move beyond abstract ethical principles and focus on measurable, real-world outcomes. Anchored in India’s national vision of “Welfare for All, Happiness of All” and the global ideal of AI for Humanity, the five-day event will bring together heads of government, ministers, industry leaders, innovators, researchers and policy experts from across the world.
According to official estimates, 15–20 Heads of Government, over 50 international ministers and more than 40 global and Indian CEOs are expected to participate. More than 100 countries are actively participating in the summit process illustrating the depth of global participation and the increased understanding of the need for collaboration in shaping AI governance.
Three Sutras Guiding Global AI Cooperation
The India-AI Impact Summit 2026 establishes three core tenets (principles) known as the Sutras, which shape the foundation of international collaboration on AI.
The first Sutra, People, emphasises human-centric AI that safeguards rights, builds trust and ensures equitable access to services. It places human welfare at the centre of technological progress, stressing that AI systems must augment human capabilities rather than displace or marginalise people.
The second Sutra, Planet, is the theme for environmentally sustainable AI solutions. In addition, this Sutra emphasizes the development of energy-efficient computing systems and utilizing AI technology to facilitate climate change efforts, support environmental monitoring and improve efficiency of resources at a time when there is a growing concern about the impact large-scale computing is having on the amount of energy utilized and carbon generated.
The third Sutra, Progress, is based on the tenets of inclusive economic development, innovation and capacity-building. The goal of this Sutra is to ensure that countries and communities will benefit from the technology-enabled economic development due to AI, especially those within the developing world who may have the potential to be left behind in a competitive AI market. These three Sutras form a framework that allows for innovation to be achieved through responsibility, ensuring that technology-based advancement happens without increasing current global or domestic inequities.
Seven Chakras Translating Vision Into Action
To operationalise these principles, the summit’s deliberations are organised through Seven Chakras, or thematic Working Groups, each designed to translate the Sutras into concrete areas of action. These Chakras focus on Human Capital; Inclusion for Social Empowerment; Safe and Trusted AI; Science; Resilience; Innovation and Efficiency; Democratising AI Resources; and AI for Economic Development and Social Good.
Through these Working Groups, participating countries are collaborating on a wide range of issues, from workforce transitions and ethical AI deployment to climate-resilient technologies and equitable access to compute, data and digital infrastructure. The outcomes of these deliberations are expected to inform policymakers, investors and industry leaders as they shape national and international AI strategies in the years ahead.
Human-Centric Development And Sustainability
Speaking during stakeholder consultations linked to the summit, Dr. Geetha Vani Rayasam, Director of CSIR–National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (CSIR-NIScPR), emphasised that development without a human-centric approach cannot be sustainable. She stressed that energy security is critical not only for India’s development but for the world at large, and must be viewed through the combined lens of human-centred thinking, sustainability and long-term energy security.
Dr. Rayasam noted that the consultations brought together experts from India and abroad, reflecting India’s long-standing philosophy of working for the greater good of humanity, captured in the vision of “One Earth, One Family, One Future.” India’s approach to sustainability and development, she said, holds relevance not just domestically but also for the Global South and the wider international community.
Expressing confidence that the consultations would help set a clear roadmap, she said the process would lead to actionable policies that place humans at the centre of development. Referring to the summit’s three guiding principles, People, Planet and Progress—Dr. Rayasam underlined that equitable progress and planetary protection must go hand in hand with technological advancement.
She also highlighted the importance of human capital, inclusion, social empowerment and trustworthy information, warning that misinformation can have serious societal consequences. As a science communication and policy institute, CSIR-NIScPR is working on AI guidelines for research publications and policies to ensure that science remains central to AI development.
Pointing to rapid advances in areas such as genomics and large data systems, she underscored the need for innovation, resilience, efficiency and the democratisation of AI resources. Given India’s diversity, she stressed that AI systems must reflect local languages and contexts, welcoming initiatives to expand Indian-language translations so that AI serves economic development and social good. She concluded by thanking experts from academia, industry and policy institutions, as well as international collaborators including partners from Russia and Science Europe, expressing confidence that their collective inputs would make the summit’s discussions meaningful and impactful.
AI’s Promise And Perils
Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, former President of the Indian National Science Academy (INSA), said the entry of AI into human life over the past decade marks only the beginning of a much longer journey. While AI is still in its infancy, he noted, it is already surpassing individual human capacity, both cognitively and materially, because it draws from vast, interconnected data pools that individual human minds, which learn largely in isolation, cannot access.
The real question, Prof. Sharma argued, is not whether AI will grow, but whether it will be shaped in a human-centric way. Technology itself is value-neutral; its impact depends on ownership, intent and governance. AI will inevitably accelerate production and consumption, bringing both benefits and risks, the “lights and shadows” of technology. While benefits are often visible and promoted, risks tend to be diffuse and unowned, making human-centric oversight essential.
He emphasised that AI’s scale and reach are unprecedented, touching every aspect of life in an increasingly networked world. AI must therefore act as an enabler that augments human judgement and creativity, rather than a substitute that displaces people.
India’s challenge, he said, is distinct. Unlike ageing societies, India must use AI to create opportunities for its large and young population, especially by extending healthcare, diagnostics, energy access and essential services to communities unreachable by traditional systems. This requires local context, cultural sensitivity and linguistic diversity, rather than the blind adoption of models trained in Western contexts.
Prof. Sharma highlighted the need for equity, transparency, democratic oversight and sovereign control over data and AI governance. Without these safeguards, AI risks deepening inequality, increasing energy consumption and exacerbating environmental stress. Concluding, he stressed that decentralised, people-centric AI solutions are critical for India’s energy transition, arguing that digital and human intelligence must work together to deliver resilience, inclusion, equity and justice.
India’s Strength In Talent And Inclusion
India’s expanding AI ecosystem forms a key pillar of the summit’s agenda. An overview of AI talent distribution shows that India is one of the countries leading in terms of AI talent penetration globally; that AI talent concentration has tripled from 2016; and finally, in relation to the Stanford AI Index 2025, India was either first or second place worldwide for AI talent growth.
With initiatives like IndiaAI FutureSkills, along with specific support for AI researchers and support from global startup accelerators, all serve to bolster India's reputation as a preferred and reliable partner for AI collaboration and collaboration among countries.
Furthermore, regarding inclusion, BHASHINI, a platform that supports the digitisation of text into over 36 languages, including 22 voice languages, and Kisan e-Mitra, an AI service for farmers, illustrate that India has integrated AI into its digital public infrastructure in order to provide equitable access to AI services for all regions of the country and its citizens.
The other primary focus of the AI event is creating safe and accountable AI by implementing the governance and regulatory frameworks, lead by the IndiaAI Safety Institute, which is adding to the collection of responsible AI projects to create trust in AI, which enables people to have confidence in AI to protect themselves from risks associated with algorithmic bias.
Thus, the work being done to establish AI regulations, governance, and safety in India will not only meet the needs of Indian citizens but also aligns India with many of the current international trends and discussions that are occurring globally in AI regulation and oversight.