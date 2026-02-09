ETV Bharat / bharat

India To Host Global South’s First Global AI Summit With 'People, Planet, And Progress' Approach

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: India is set to host the India–AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi from February 16 to 20, a landmark event that places the country at the heart of global conversations on the future of artificial intelligence. The summit will be the first-ever global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, underscoring India’s growing influence in shaping technology governance that is inclusive, responsible and rooted in development priorities.

At a time when artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping economies, governance systems and everyday life, the summit aims to move beyond abstract ethical principles and focus on measurable, real-world outcomes. Anchored in India’s national vision of “Welfare for All, Happiness of All” and the global ideal of AI for Humanity, the five-day event will bring together heads of government, ministers, industry leaders, innovators, researchers and policy experts from across the world.

According to official estimates, 15–20 Heads of Government, over 50 international ministers and more than 40 global and Indian CEOs are expected to participate. More than 100 countries are actively participating in the summit process illustrating the depth of global participation and the increased understanding of the need for collaboration in shaping AI governance.

Three Sutras Guiding Global AI Cooperation

The India-AI Impact Summit 2026 establishes three core tenets (principles) known as the Sutras, which shape the foundation of international collaboration on AI.

The first Sutra, People, emphasises human-centric AI that safeguards rights, builds trust and ensures equitable access to services. It places human welfare at the centre of technological progress, stressing that AI systems must augment human capabilities rather than displace or marginalise people.

The second Sutra, Planet, is the theme for environmentally sustainable AI solutions. In addition, this Sutra emphasizes the development of energy-efficient computing systems and utilizing AI technology to facilitate climate change efforts, support environmental monitoring and improve efficiency of resources at a time when there is a growing concern about the impact large-scale computing is having on the amount of energy utilized and carbon generated.

The third Sutra, Progress, is based on the tenets of inclusive economic development, innovation and capacity-building. The goal of this Sutra is to ensure that countries and communities will benefit from the technology-enabled economic development due to AI, especially those within the developing world who may have the potential to be left behind in a competitive AI market. These three Sutras form a framework that allows for innovation to be achieved through responsibility, ensuring that technology-based advancement happens without increasing current global or domestic inequities.

Seven Chakras Translating Vision Into Action

To operationalise these principles, the summit’s deliberations are organised through Seven Chakras, or thematic Working Groups, each designed to translate the Sutras into concrete areas of action. These Chakras focus on Human Capital; Inclusion for Social Empowerment; Safe and Trusted AI; Science; Resilience; Innovation and Efficiency; Democratising AI Resources; and AI for Economic Development and Social Good.

Through these Working Groups, participating countries are collaborating on a wide range of issues, from workforce transitions and ethical AI deployment to climate-resilient technologies and equitable access to compute, data and digital infrastructure. The outcomes of these deliberations are expected to inform policymakers, investors and industry leaders as they shape national and international AI strategies in the years ahead.

Human-Centric Development And Sustainability

Speaking during stakeholder consultations linked to the summit, Dr. Geetha Vani Rayasam, Director of CSIR–National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (CSIR-NIScPR), emphasised that development without a human-centric approach cannot be sustainable. She stressed that energy security is critical not only for India’s development but for the world at large, and must be viewed through the combined lens of human-centred thinking, sustainability and long-term energy security.

Dr. Rayasam noted that the consultations brought together experts from India and abroad, reflecting India’s long-standing philosophy of working for the greater good of humanity, captured in the vision of “One Earth, One Family, One Future.” India’s approach to sustainability and development, she said, holds relevance not just domestically but also for the Global South and the wider international community.