ETV Bharat / bharat

India To Host BRICS Chief Justices’ Forum; CJI To Hold Bilateral Meetings With Judicial Leaders

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will host the BRICS Chief Justices’ Forum here from September 4 to 6, bringing together chief justices, presidents of supreme courts and senior judicial leaders from BRICS member states and partner countries.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will hold bilateral meetings with senior judicial leaders from BRICS member states and partner countries.

“The Forum will provide a platform for dialogue among the participating judiciaries and for exchange of views on contemporary issues relating to justice delivery, international dispute resolution, technology and sustainable development,” the Supreme Court said in a statement.

“Bilateral engagements as part of the forum, Justice Surya Kant, the Chief Justice of India, will hold a series of bilateral meetings with heads of judicial delegations on the opening day,” it said.

The Supreme Court, in a statement, said that substantive sessions will focus on four key areas: mediation and international commercial disputes, cross-border enforcement of arbitral awards, artificial intelligence (AI) and the judiciary, and judicial leadership and sustainable development.

The session on mediation would examine it “as a strategic mechanism for resolving international commercial disputes in a globalised economy,” it said. Likewise, the issue of cross-border enforcement of arbitral awards would be dealt with in the second session, and the jurists would deliberate upon the challenges in enforcement and the prospects for greater procedural harmonisation.