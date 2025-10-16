ETV Bharat / bharat

India To Host Asia-Pacific Aircraft Safety Meet, Strengthening Aviation Investigation Ties

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has confirmed that India will be hosting the Asia Pacific Accident Investigation Group (APAC-AIG) meeting for the first time between October 28 and 31, 2025. The program will be for four days, organised on behalf of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and will involve aircraft accident investigation experts from the entire Asia Pacific region, and representatives from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

AAIB Director General GVG Yugandhar told ETV Bharat, "There will be participation of representatives from aircraft accident investigation bureaux of Asia Pacific countries as well as from the ICAO. Various aspects of aircraft accident/examination investigation, including processes and reporting will be the focus of discussion during the meeting."

The meeting will see representatives from about 90 delegates, including 60 international delegates from Asia Pacific countries. The first two days (October 28-29) will involve the meeting where there will be workshops on aircraft accident investigation involving officials from the AAIB, and Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and participants from abroad. These sessions will include discussions on methods of investigation, reporting of accidents, and safety measures to improve safety.