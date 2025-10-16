India To Host Asia-Pacific Aircraft Safety Meet, Strengthening Aviation Investigation Ties
Published : October 16, 2025 at 2:34 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has confirmed that India will be hosting the Asia Pacific Accident Investigation Group (APAC-AIG) meeting for the first time between October 28 and 31, 2025. The program will be for four days, organised on behalf of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and will involve aircraft accident investigation experts from the entire Asia Pacific region, and representatives from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).
AAIB Director General GVG Yugandhar told ETV Bharat, "There will be participation of representatives from aircraft accident investigation bureaux of Asia Pacific countries as well as from the ICAO. Various aspects of aircraft accident/examination investigation, including processes and reporting will be the focus of discussion during the meeting."
The meeting will see representatives from about 90 delegates, including 60 international delegates from Asia Pacific countries. The first two days (October 28-29) will involve the meeting where there will be workshops on aircraft accident investigation involving officials from the AAIB, and Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and participants from abroad. These sessions will include discussions on methods of investigation, reporting of accidents, and safety measures to improve safety.
On October 30 and 31, high-level discussions will be held between ICAO member state representatives and AAIB officials to deliberate on regional cooperation, safety protocols, and strategies to enhance investigative efficiency across the Asia Pacific.
Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu will officially open the meeting on October 28. The AAIB is responsible for categorising safety occurrences into accidents, serious incidents, and incidents within airspace in India; it also conducts in-depth investigations and submits recommendations for improving aviation safety.
The AAIB presently has approximately 25 ongoing investigations, which include the crash of June 12, 2025, that killed 260 passengers of Air India. The APAC-AIG aims to create a collaborative platform for regional investigative authorities to combine efforts to enhance safety standards, implement best practices, and look toward the future of civil aviation safety.
Experts feel hopeful for India's position among international authorities for this event, as it demonstrates a strong commitment to transparent, efficient, and progressive accident investigation protocols in aviation safety.
