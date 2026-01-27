ETV Bharat / bharat

India To Get Concessional EU Market Access For Over 99 Pc Of Exports: Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal, right, and European Commissioner for Trade & Economic Security Maros Sefcovic exchange documents during a joint press statement after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: India will get an "unprecedented" market access at concessional duties for over 99 per cent of its exports by value in the European Union (EU) market, providing a boost to domestic labour-intensive sectors, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday. The two sides announced on January 27 the conclusion of negotiations for the free trade agreement (FTA). "India and the EU, under the leadership of PM @NarendraModi ji, European Commission President @VonderLeyen and European Council President @AntonioCostapm have inked the 'Mother of all Trade Deals'," he said in a social media post. Goyal said that the pact is a strategic breakthrough in the country's global trade engagement, unlocking vast opportunities in the USD 20 trillion EU market for 1.4 billion people.