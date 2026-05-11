ETV Bharat / bharat

India Thanks Portugal For Successful Extradition Of Fugitive Abhay Rana

FILE- Fugitive Abhay Rana ( IANS )

New Delhi: India thanked Portugal for its cooperation in the successful extradition of fugitive Abhay Rana, with the government describing the move as an important step in its ongoing efforts to bring back wanted criminals residing abroad. Rana, wanted by Haryana Police in multiple criminal cases involving extortion, criminal intimidation, organised crime, attempt to murder, and issuing life threats was extradited from Portugal on Saturday under the bilateral extradition agreement between the two countries following the issuance of an Interpol Red Notice. A statement issued by the Indian Embassy in Lisbon, the Portuguese capital, on Saturday said India thanks Portugal and its law enforcement authorities for their cooperation and support in the successful extradition of Rana.