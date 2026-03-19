ETV Bharat / bharat

India Targets Self-Reliance In Drone Manufacturing By 2030: Rajnath Singh At National Defence Industries Conclave

The Union Minister for Defence, Rajnath Singh took a walkthrough of exhibition showcased on the advanced manufacturing technologies during the inaugural session of the two-day National Defence Industries Conclave - 2026 in New Delhi on March 19, 2026. ( PIB )

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday stressed the need to make India fully self-reliant in drone manufacturing by 2030 to keep the defence prepared amid the global crisis and instability. Speaking at the National Defence Industries Conclave (NDIC) 2026, the Defence Minister said that all stakeholders and innovators must come forward in support to meet this goal. He also hailed the contribution of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as an important pillar of the country’s defence manufacturing sector. “We must all work together in mission mode so that by 2030, India becomes a global hub for indigenous drone manufacturing. Only when we all work together will a strong innovation ecosystem be built. If we move forward with full strength and dedication, only then will we be able to achieve our goal,” he said. Referring to ongoing global conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine and US-Israel-Iran wars, the Defence Minister said drones and counter-drone technologies will play a crucial role in future warfare. “Today, there is a need to create such a drone manufacturing ecosystem in India in which we are completely self-reliant. This self-reliance is important not only at the product level but also at the component level. That means the drone's mould, software, engine and batteries are all made in India,” he said.