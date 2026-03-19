India Targets Self-Reliance In Drone Manufacturing By 2030: Rajnath Singh At National Defence Industries Conclave
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also hailed the contribution of MSMEs, saying they emerged as an important pillar of the defence manufacturing sector in the country
Published : March 19, 2026 at 3:57 PM IST
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday stressed the need to make India fully self-reliant in drone manufacturing by 2030 to keep the defence prepared amid the global crisis and instability.
Speaking at the National Defence Industries Conclave (NDIC) 2026, the Defence Minister said that all stakeholders and innovators must come forward in support to meet this goal. He also hailed the contribution of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as an important pillar of the country’s defence manufacturing sector.
“We must all work together in mission mode so that by 2030, India becomes a global hub for indigenous drone manufacturing. Only when we all work together will a strong innovation ecosystem be built. If we move forward with full strength and dedication, only then will we be able to achieve our goal,” he said.
Referring to ongoing global conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine and US-Israel-Iran wars, the Defence Minister said drones and counter-drone technologies will play a crucial role in future warfare.
“Today, there is a need to create such a drone manufacturing ecosystem in India in which we are completely self-reliant. This self-reliance is important not only at the product level but also at the component level. That means the drone's mould, software, engine and batteries are all made in India,” he said.
भारत की रक्षा तैयारियों और सामरिक स्वायत्तता के लिए यह आवश्यक है कि देश ड्रोन निर्माण में पूरी तरह आत्मनिर्भर बने और आने वाले वर्षों में ड्रोन निर्माण का ग्लोबल हब बने। pic.twitter.com/7bQc4Otweb— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 19, 2026
“This task is not easy because in most of the countries where drones are manufactured, many critical components are imported from another country, especially from China. For India's defence preparedness and strategic autonomy, India must become completely self-reliant in drone manufacturing,” the Defence Minister added.
After inaugurating the Defence Industry Exhibition on the occasion, Singh praised the MSMEs and innovators for “making a significant contribution toward making the country self-reliant in defence.”
“Only when small industries become part of large defence programmes will we be able to accelerate the pace of innovation. No matter how developed an economy is, MSMEs always remain an important foundation for innovation, job creation, and local development. In today's time, automation, robotics, AI, etc are transforming production across the world. It is essential for startups and MSMEs to adopt new technologies so that their full potential can be utilised,” he said.
The Defence Minister also highlighted the need for rapid growth in the defence sector, saying the industry's contribution is only about 15-16 per cent in India. “There is huge potential for the expansion of MSMEs. Our government has also taken steps in this direction. Around 2012-13, the number of MSMEs in the country was about 46.7 million, which has now increased to nearly 80 million. Innovations for Defence Excellence and the ADITI initiative have emerged as game changers. Through these, startups and MSMEs get the opportunity to develop new solutions for the needs of the armed forces.”
Singh also hailed the success of the Defence India Startup Challenge (DISC), which is now in its 14th edition. “Today, with more than 100 challenges, the 14th edition of the Defence India Startup Challenge has been launched. Considering the success of DISC so far, more than 100 challenges are being presented for the first time by Defence Public Sector Undertakings. I extend best wishes to all innovators for the new edition of DISC,” he said.
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, DRDO Chief Samir V. Kamat, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar and Defence Production Secretary Sanjeev Kumar were also present during the inaugural session.
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