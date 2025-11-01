ETV Bharat / bharat

India Targeted Only Terrorists, Not Civilians Or Military Sites During Operation Sindoor: Army Chief Gen Dwivedi

Rewa: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday said India did not target civilians or military installations in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor as it fought with precision using the strength of principles and technology.

“Operation Sindoor was successful because we fought with the combined strength of our principles and technology. But we made it a point that no innocent civilians in Pakistan suffered. We only targeted terrorists and their bosses,” he said.

General Dwivedi also addressed a gathering at his alma mater, Rewa Sainik School, on the occasion of the All India Sainik Schools National Games 2025. He said that during Operation Sindoor, Indian forces ensured that no action was taken while prayers or namaz were underway.

“We attacked places that had the presence of terrorists. We did not target innocent civilians or defence installations. We achieved our goal in Operation Sindoor and sent a message to Pakistan that we are not like them,” he said.