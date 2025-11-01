ETV Bharat / bharat

India Targeted Only Terrorists, Not Civilians Or Military Sites During Operation Sindoor: Army Chief Gen Dwivedi

General Dwivedi also highlighted ethical conduct and technological precision in Operation Sindoor.

Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla presented memento of the white lion to General Upendra Dwivedi (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 1, 2025 at 4:36 PM IST

Rewa: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday said India did not target civilians or military installations in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor as it fought with precision using the strength of principles and technology.

“Operation Sindoor was successful because we fought with the combined strength of our principles and technology. But we made it a point that no innocent civilians in Pakistan suffered. We only targeted terrorists and their bosses,” he said.

General Dwivedi also addressed a gathering at his alma mater, Rewa Sainik School, on the occasion of the All India Sainik Schools National Games 2025. He said that during Operation Sindoor, Indian forces ensured that no action was taken while prayers or namaz were underway.

Awards distributed to students. (ETV Bharat)

“We attacked places that had the presence of terrorists. We did not target innocent civilians or defence installations. We achieved our goal in Operation Sindoor and sent a message to Pakistan that we are not like them,” he said.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. This triggered four days of armed confrontation between the two countries that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.

General Dwivedi said Operation Sindoor was still active and will be ended when the Army deems it appropriate.

Besides General Dwivedi, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, Rewa MP Janardan Mishra, and Satna MP Ganesh Singh also attended the Rewa Sainik School event.

Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla receiving a naval ship figure (ETV Bharat)

Students from 36 Sainik Schools across the country participated in the event, and Admiral Tripathi and General Dwivedi presented them with awards.

Shukla presented mementoes of the white lion, the most prominent symbol of the Vindhya region, to Admiral Tripathi and General Dwivedi, whereas the Army Chief presented the Brahmos missile and the Indian Navy Chief presented the model of a naval ship made in India to him.

