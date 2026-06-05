ETV Bharat / bharat

India Tackling Climate Challenges Through Concrete Action, Says Bhupender Yadav On World Environment Day

New Delhi: Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday said that carbon emissions, biodiversity loss, and land degradation are the three biggest environmental challenges in the world. He said that there is a need for collective efforts to address them.

Speaking at the inauguration of 18 Namo Oxygen Parks across Delhi on World Environment Day, Yadav Said, environmental protection has become one of the most important issues of global concern. The minister participated in a series of initiatives to mark the day.

"The first major environmental challenge is climate change. Human-induced carbon emissions are continuously raising the Earth’s temperature and posing a threat to life across the globe," the minister said.

Yadav said biodiversity loss is the second major crisis. While many things can be replicated by humans, he added that biodiversity can only be created and sustained by nature. He added that excessive use of chemical fertilisers causes land degradation, which is the third major environmental threat.

Yadav said the present government has taken concrete steps to tackle environmental challenges. He said India had achieved its renewable energy targets under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) nine years ahead of schedule. He cited international renewable energy reports and said India has emerged as the world’s second-largest producer of solar energy and has increased its solar power generation by 53 per cent.