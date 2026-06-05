India Tackling Climate Challenges Through Concrete Action, Says Bhupender Yadav On World Environment Day
Minister Bhupender Yadav observed that excessive use of chemical fertilisers causes land degradation, which is the third major environmental threat
Published : June 5, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday said that carbon emissions, biodiversity loss, and land degradation are the three biggest environmental challenges in the world. He said that there is a need for collective efforts to address them.
Speaking at the inauguration of 18 Namo Oxygen Parks across Delhi on World Environment Day, Yadav Said, environmental protection has become one of the most important issues of global concern. The minister participated in a series of initiatives to mark the day.
"The first major environmental challenge is climate change. Human-induced carbon emissions are continuously raising the Earth’s temperature and posing a threat to life across the globe," the minister said.
Yadav said biodiversity loss is the second major crisis. While many things can be replicated by humans, he added that biodiversity can only be created and sustained by nature. He added that excessive use of chemical fertilisers causes land degradation, which is the third major environmental threat.
Yadav said the present government has taken concrete steps to tackle environmental challenges. He said India had achieved its renewable energy targets under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) nine years ahead of schedule. He cited international renewable energy reports and said India has emerged as the world’s second-largest producer of solar energy and has increased its solar power generation by 53 per cent.
He referred to the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana, the scheme that enables households to meet their energy requirements while contributing to environmental protection.
The minister also spoke about the Nagar Van Yojana, which aims to develop green spaces in urban areas across the country. He said environmental conservation involves not only afforestation but also the protection of wetlands and grasslands, all of which play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance.
Speaking about wetland conservation, Yadav said the government has launched major initiatives across the country and increased the number of Ramsar sites over the past decade. He also pointed to the formation of the International Big Cat Alliance to strengthen efforts for the protection of big cats worldwide.
"Our vision is to think global and act local. Environmental conservation can only succeed through public participation and awareness, and we are committed to taking these efforts to the grassroots level," Yadav said.
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