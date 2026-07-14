ETV Bharat / bharat

India Supports UN Membership For Palestine: MEA

New Delhi: India has backed Palestine's bid for United Nations membership and reaffirmed its support for a two-state solution to the festering conflict between the Palestinian people and Israel.

New Delhi's position on Palestine was apprised by Sripriya Ranganathan, a secretary at the external affairs ministry, during a ministerial meeting of the Palestine Donor Group, held in Brussels on Monday. India has been backing a vision of a "two-state" solution with Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security within recognised borders, consistent with international law.

At the Palestine Donor Group meeting, Ranganathan emphasised that India has been a long-standing partner of the Palestinian people, and reaffirmed India's continued support for a two-state solution as well as for Palestine's membership of the UN, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).