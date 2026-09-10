ETV Bharat / bharat

India Supports A Safe And Sustainable Space Domain: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers remarks at the International Space Summit in Paris, France, via video conference on Thursday, September 10, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India supports a safe and sustainable space domain anchored in international law, underlining that the promise of space is infinite and our responsibility is collective.

Virtually addressing the International Space Summit being held in Paris, Modi also asked France and other nations to be "co-traveller" in India's next generation space research.

"We support a safe and sustainable space domain anchored in international law. Scientific data must serve a common goal with openness and integrity. India's space journey reflects this philosophy," he said.

The prime minister said India's approach is rooted in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' -- "One Earth, One Family, One Future" and this spirit must travel beyond the planet.