ETV Bharat / bharat

India Supplies Over 40% of Generic Medicines Consumed In US: American Health Official

Genessa Giorgi, Health Attaché and Regional Representative for South Asia at the US Embassy, speaking at an event in New Delhi ( Etv Bharat )

New Delhi: India supplies more than 40 per cent of the generic medicines consumed in the United States. Genessa Giorgi, Health Attaché and Regional Representative for South Asia at the US Embassy, said India is the world's largest provider of generic medicines and an integral partner in the global pharmaceutical supply chain.

Speaking at the 23rd Indo-US Economic Summit organised by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) in New Delhi on Thursday evening, Giorgi said the pharmaceutical partnership between the two countries supports access to essential medicines for chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer, as well as antibiotics and cancer treatments.

She said that strengthening pharmaceutical supply chains is a key priority for both countries, adding that India and the US were working together to improve supply-chain resilience and prepare for future disruptions. Giorgi also spoke about the India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) as an important framework for expanding cooperation in strategic and emerging sectors. Referring to the SelectUSA initiative, she mentioned the $20.2 billion in investments announced by the US in May, of which $19.1 billion was directed towards Indian pharmaceuticals and other sectors. She said these investments reflected growing economic engagement between the two countries and offered opportunities to expand cooperation in healthcare and pharmaceuticals.