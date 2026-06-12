ETV Bharat / bharat

India Summons US Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks Over Strikes On Merchant Ships With Indian Crew

A visual of the Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Settebello, with 24 Indian seafarers on board, attacked by U.S. forces off the coast of Oman, near Strait of Hormuz, on Wednesday (June 10). ( ANI )

New Delhi: For the second time this week, India on Friday summoned US charge d'affaires Jason Meeks and lodged a strong protest over the American Navy's strikes on three commercial vessels with Indian crew members off the coast of Oman. Meeks was called to the Ministry of External Affairs headquarters, a day after the government said three Indian crew members of a tanker were killed in the US action.

The US charge d'affaires was summoned, and he was conveyed India's strong protest over the US military's action. Meeks had also been summoned on Wednesday night.

India on Thursday said three merchant ships with Indian crew members came under attack from American military off the coast of Oman this week, resulting in the death of three nationals.

It was New Delhi's first public acknowledgement that the US Navy targeted the three ships with Indian crew members. New Delhi asserted that these attacks must stop.

A Palau-flagged oil tanker, Marivex, carrying 24 Indian seafarers, was disabled by US forces on June 8. All crew members were safely rescued.