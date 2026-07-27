ETV Bharat / bharat

India Summons Ukraine Envoy, Lodges Protest Over Killing Of Indian In Attack On Merchant Vessel

New Delhi: India summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Oleksandr Polishchuk on Monday and lodged a strong protest over the killing of an Indian seafarer in an attack on a merchant vessel in the Black Sea last week.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it conveyed to the envoy New Delhi's serious concern over the incident and condemned such attacks on commercial shipping in the strongest terms.

The vessel MV Omorfi reportedly came under Ukrainian drone strikes amid fresh hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.