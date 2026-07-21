ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Summons Russian Envoy Over Killing Of 4 Indians In Attack On Merchant Vessel In Ukraine's Odesa

New Delhi: India has lodged a strong protest with Russia and summoned the Russian charge d'affaires (CDA) over the killing of four Indians on board a merchant vessel off the coast of Ukraine.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) told the Russian diplomat that the attack on the merchant vessel, which killed Indians, was unacceptable, PTI reported on Tuesday quoting sources in the ministry.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Russia attacked the civilian vessel navigating Ukraine's maritime corridor on Sunday and its crew included citizens of Syria and India.

It is the first instance of the death of Indian seafarers in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The Guinea-Bissau-flagged ship was hit by Russian cruise missiles, the Ukrainian Air Force said. The vessel -- MV Golden Leo -- had 17 crew members, including five Indian nationals, according to the MEA.

Earlier on Monday, condemning the attack, the Ministry said, "As per information available, four Indian nationals have tragically lost their lives, while one is hospitalised in a critical condition. Our Mission in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation and is making every effort to extend all possible assistance to those affected. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased Indian nationals and wish the injured Indian national a speedy and full recovery."