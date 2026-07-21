Govt Summons Russian Envoy Over Killing Of 4 Indians In Attack On Merchant Vessel In Ukraine's Odesa
Four Indian nationals were killed in an attack on vessel MV Golden Leo during departure from the port of Odesa in Ukraine on Sunday evening.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 10:40 AM IST|
Updated : July 21, 2026 at 10:46 AM IST
New Delhi: India has lodged a strong protest with Russia and summoned the Russian charge d'affaires (CDA) over the killing of four Indians on board a merchant vessel off the coast of Ukraine.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) told the Russian diplomat that the attack on the merchant vessel, which killed Indians, was unacceptable, PTI reported on Tuesday quoting sources in the ministry.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Russia attacked the civilian vessel navigating Ukraine's maritime corridor on Sunday and its crew included citizens of Syria and India.
It is the first instance of the death of Indian seafarers in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The Guinea-Bissau-flagged ship was hit by Russian cruise missiles, the Ukrainian Air Force said. The vessel -- MV Golden Leo -- had 17 crew members, including five Indian nationals, according to the MEA.
Earlier on Monday, condemning the attack, the Ministry said, "As per information available, four Indian nationals have tragically lost their lives, while one is hospitalised in a critical condition. Our Mission in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation and is making every effort to extend all possible assistance to those affected. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased Indian nationals and wish the injured Indian national a speedy and full recovery."
"India condemns such attacks and reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, is deplorable and should be avoided," it added.
According to a report by the Kyiv Post, a Russian missile struck the Turkish-owned cargo vessel Golden Leo, killing 10 people in total. The Ukrainian Air Force said that three Kh-59/Kh-69 cruise missiles were launched by Russian forces and one missile struck the starboard side of the Golden Leo, the merchant vessel sailing under the Guinea-Bissau flag, igniting a fire. Eight sailors were rescued and taken to hospital in Odesa.
The Russian Ministry of Defence said on Sunday: "Throughout the day, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continued carrying out strikes against Ukrainian ports and vessels operating in the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU)."
It stated that anti-ship Oniks missiles, air-launched cruise missiles, and loitering munitions hit port infrastructure targets. Among the targets, it listed: "Two bulk carriers carrying military cargo at anchorage off the Port of Odesa."
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Four Indians Killed In Attack On Merchant Vessel In Ukraine's Odesa; MEA Condemns Incident