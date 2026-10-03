India Summons Pak Chargé d'Affaires Over lllegal Cross-Border Inflitration
MEA's action came hours after Islamabad summoned India's top diplomat in Pakistan over the Border Security Force's killing of two intruders in Punjab's Tarn Taran.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 10:37 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday summoned the Chargé d'Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission to lodge India’s strong protest over the continued facilitation of illegal cross-border infiltration from Pakistan.
The MEA's action came hours after Islamabad summoned India's top diplomat in Pakistan over the Border Security Force's killing of two intruders in Punjab's Tarn Taran. India also categorically rejected the baseless and motivated allegations regarding an incident in the Ferozepur sector, Punjab, along the International Border on October 2, said a MEA statement.
It said, "The Pakistani side was informed that three individuals infiltrated into Indian territory and despite multiple warnings by BSF to return to Pakistan, continued to move towards the border fence. The BSF was compelled to engage them for posing an imminent security threat. This incident highlights a clear pattern of repeated cross-border movement by armed narcotics syndicates operating from Pakistan".
The statement said, "Government of Pakistan was urged to investigate these cross-border infiltration, drug smuggling activities and the complicity of Pakistan Border Guarding forces therein, and to take appropriate remedial measures".
It added, "Pakistan was further urged to ensure respect for the sanctity of the International Border, strictly observe relevant bilateral arrangements, mandate its forces to exercise effective control to prevent unauthorized movement from its side, and take definitive measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents".
Earlier, Pakistan's Foreign Minister said, the two persons were killed by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in the Bedian sector along the international border on Friday. Another person was reportedly wounded. “The BSF personnel resorted to unprovoked and lethal force against unarmed civilians. Such use of force was wholly unjustified and grossly disproportionate, resulting in the tragic loss of two precious lives,” it said.
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