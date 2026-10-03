ETV Bharat / bharat

India Summons Pak Chargé d'Affaires Over lllegal Cross-Border Inflitration

Representational image ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday summoned the Chargé d'Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission to lodge India’s strong protest over the continued facilitation of illegal cross-border infiltration from Pakistan.

The MEA's action came hours after Islamabad summoned India's top diplomat in Pakistan over the Border Security Force's killing of two intruders in Punjab's Tarn Taran. India also categorically rejected the baseless and motivated allegations regarding an incident in the Ferozepur sector, Punjab, along the International Border on October 2, said a MEA statement. It said, "The Pakistani side was informed that three individuals infiltrated into Indian territory and despite multiple warnings by BSF to return to Pakistan, continued to move towards the border fence. The BSF was compelled to engage them for posing an imminent security threat. This incident highlights a clear pattern of repeated cross-border movement by armed narcotics syndicates operating from Pakistan".