India Summons Bangladesh Envoy, Conveys Concerns Over Security Of Its Mission In Dhaka

New Delhi: India on Wednesday summoned Bangladesh envoy Riaz Hamidullah and conveyed its strong concern over certain extremist elements announcing plans to create a security situation around the Indian mission in Dhaka. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also said that India "completely rejects the false narrative" sought to be created by extremist elements regarding certain recent events in Bangladesh.

"It is unfortunate that the interim government has neither conducted a thorough investigation nor shared meaningful evidence with India regarding the incidents," it said shortly after summoning Hamidullah. The MEA, however, did not elaborate on the incidents.

"We expect the interim government to ensure the safety of Missions and Posts in Bangladesh in keeping with its diplomatic obligations," the MEA said. It said the envoy was apprised of India's strong concerns about the deteriorating security environment in Bangladesh.