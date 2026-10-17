'Plan For Heat': India's 2027 Summer Could Start In February As Report Flags Massive El Niño Impact
El Niño is intensifying on top of a warming climate, raising the likelihood that more temperature records will be broken in the months ahead.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 1:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: Summers could grip several parts of India as early as February 2027 due to an unprecedented El Niño effect, a recent report has warned, flagging rainfall deficit, warmer day and night temperatures, and the impact on agriculture.
Published on Friday, the report, El Niño’s Triple Threat: Deficient Monsoon 2026, Warmer Winter, Rabi Crop Stress, by Climate Trends, said that El Niño-driven warming "may lead to earlier onset of summer-like conditions, alongside warmer-than-normal winter temperatures."
Citing the IMD forecast, it said most parts of the country are expected to receive below-normal rainfall during the upcoming winter season as El Niño peaks by the end of the year. It also warned that the effects of El Niño will continue to influence weather in 2027.
“August 2026 has already been declared the hottest on record, and there is a high probability that the following months can shatter the records. That is why it is feared that 2026 and 2027 are likely to be among the hottest years of this decade. Besides, below-normal rainfall will also cast a shadow on the winter season, which will see above-average day and night temperatures,” said Mahesh Palawat, Vice-President, Meteorology and Climate Change, Skymet Weather, who was cited in the report.
The Impact of El Niño in 2027
El Niño threatens Rabi crops as a warmer winter looms, the report said, referring to the previous two El Niño episodes of 2023-24 and 2015-16, which made 2024 and 2016 among the warmest years for the world as well as India.
“Looking at the pattern, meteorologists believe that 2027 could surpass these years. However, under the influence of global warming, the effects of this event are looking much different and stronger than the record-strong El Niños of the past,” it said.
The report highlighted how Southwest Monsoon 2026 recently concluded with a shortfall of 13%, the weakest in the last decade.
"The journey began under the shadow of a developing El Niño in the Pacific Ocean, which has an 83% chance of being the strongest event since 1950 for October to December. It is also highly likely, nearly 100%, to persist through February 2027, extending its climate impacts well into the next year,” it added.
The report also flagged that below-normal rainfall during the season had already resulted in the hottest August for India since 1901, followed by September, which was the fifth hottest.
Rainfall deficit
According to the report, El Niño is invariably associated with deficit monsoon rainfall and higher-than-average temperatures across India, leading to severe heat waves.
Stating that increased temperature variability and below-normal rainfall can affect both human health and the environment, the report highlighted that the rainfall deficit has led five Indian states--Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra--to declare droughts.
Maharashtra, home to India’s financial capital, Mumbai, declared drought in 75% of the state. “This adds to concerns about rice, wheat, cotton, sugar and hydropower production in the coming months,” it said.
The report warned that reduced soil moisture, depleting groundwater levels and water shortages in reservoirs could jeopardise both the upcoming Rabi harvest and subsequent summer crops.
It also flagged that even during a season of below-average rainfall, most of the rain that fell came as heavy showers. Quoting Palawat, the report said the behaviour of monsoon systems had changed significantly, altering rainfall patterns.
“Low-pressure systems are now spending more time over land than usual while retaining their strength, partly due to a sustained supply of moisture. This has contributed to an increase in extreme rainfall events and cloudburst-like conditions, which were less common in the past,” Palawat said.
Uneven distribution of monsoon rainfall
According to the report, both of India’s major monsoon-contributing regions--East and Northeast India and the South Peninsula--have “failed miserably”, recording significant rainfall deficits this year.
The heterogeneous regions of East and Northeast India continued to underperform during the monsoon season, recording an overall rainfall deficiency of 25.6%.
“The East and Northeast India region recorded 1,017.1 mm against the normal 1,367.3 mm from June 1 to September 30, making it the lowest since 1901. The previous lowest rainfall record stands at 1,065.7 mm in 2013. In nine out of 10 years in the last decade, the region has recorded negative rainfall. After the west coast, Northeast India is the second-highest contributor to monsoon rainfall.”
The South Peninsula recorded 542 mm against the normal 716 mm from June 1 to September 30, the fourth-lowest rainfall since 1901, it said. The previous lowest rainfall record stands at 435.8 mm in 1918.
It noted that Karnataka reported the highest rainfall deficiency among states at 30%, followed closely by Kerala at 28%, Andhra Pradesh at 25% and Tamil Nadu at 20%.
Agriculture impact
The report revealed that the net sown area for Kharif crops till October 5, 2026, showed a decline for rice, sugarcane and cotton, while pulses and oilseeds recorded an increase compared with the corresponding period in 2025-26.
Such trends, it said, could reflect farmers’ efforts to cope with the rainfall deficit by diversifying towards less water-intensive crops, such as pulses.
“Rice accounts for the sharpest decline in sowing, falling by 15.56 lakh hectares. The major declines were reported in Telangana (4.26 lakh ha), Karnataka (4.23 lakh ha), Uttar Pradesh (1.84 lakh ha), Madhya Pradesh (1.75 lakh ha), Andhra Pradesh (1.70 lakh ha), Tamil Nadu (1.41 lakh ha), Maharashtra (1.15 lakh ha) and Jharkhand (1.00 lakh ha),” the report reads.
G. V. Ramanjaneyulu, Executive Director, Centre for Sustainable Agriculture, said the challenge was not just the rainfall deficit, but its uneven distribution, delayed onset and prolonged dry spells. He said crops can generally withstand dry spells of about a week, but beyond that, soil moisture becomes inadequate.
“Lower rainfall also limits groundwater recharge, increasing irrigation dependence and putting even irrigated crops at risk. Farmers need to reduce dependence on water-intensive crops such as rice and diversify towards short-duration pulses, oilseeds and millets. This is what we have witnessed this time, when pulses and oilseeds have reported a rise in acreage. Secondly, improving soil organic matter can enhance water retention and help crops withstand dry spells for longer. Crop diversification and better soil management will be critical to building resilience,” he said.
Reservoir storage impact
Citing the Central Water Commission’s reservoir storage status, the Climate Trends report reveals that the live storage available in 178 reservoirs as of October 8, 2026, was 78.71% of the live storage in the corresponding period last year and 87.08% of normal storage.
The southern region has the lowest reservoir storage at 47.22%, followed by the northern region at 58.63%. Both are substantially below their respective normal storage levels. The western region is also below normal at 82.42%, while the eastern region is in the strongest position relative to its seasonal normal at 85.39%. The central region remains above normal despite being marginally below last year’s level.
Food security
With the threat of El Niño looming large, the report said the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare has set the country’s overall foodgrain production target for 2026-27 at 373.93 million tonnes, lower by 2.63 million tonnes than the estimated output for 2025-26.
Commenting on it, K. J. Ramesh, former Director General of the IMD, said rice had already reported lower acreage due to delayed sowing in June and the steady strengthening of El Niño, which, combined with background global warming, would lead to heat stress in the coming season.
“We can also expect summers to make an entry as early as February. With reservoirs running low on capacity, low groundwater and less soil moisture, there will be a direct impact on Rabi and upcoming summer crops,” Ramesh said.
A plan for heat
Aarti Khosla, Director, Climate Trends, said the warning was “loud and clear that we are staring at record temperatures”.
“El Niño is not acting in isolation; it is intensifying on top of a warming climate, raising the likelihood that more temperature records will be broken in the months ahead,” she said.
Khosla suggested that authorities should move from "response to preparedness". “We need to plan for heat as a sustained and growing risk and not as an isolated extreme event. This means strengthening early warnings, heat action plans, public health preparedness and local resilience before the next temperature record is set,” she said.
Read More