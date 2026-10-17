ETV Bharat / bharat

'Plan For Heat': India's 2027 Summer Could Start In February As Report Flags Massive El Niño Impact

Hyderabad: Summers could grip several parts of India as early as February 2027 due to an unprecedented El Niño effect, a recent report has warned, flagging rainfall deficit, warmer day and night temperatures, and the impact on agriculture.

Published on Friday, the report, El Niño’s Triple Threat: Deficient Monsoon 2026, Warmer Winter, Rabi Crop Stress , by Climate Trends , said that El Niño-driven warming "may lead to earlier onset of summer-like conditions, alongside warmer-than-normal winter temperatures."

El Nino years and monsoon (Climate Trends)

Citing the IMD forecast, it said most parts of the country are expected to receive below-normal rainfall during the upcoming winter season as El Niño peaks by the end of the year. It also warned that the effects of El Niño will continue to influence weather in 2027.

“August 2026 has already been declared the hottest on record, and there is a high probability that the following months can shatter the records. That is why it is feared that 2026 and 2027 are likely to be among the hottest years of this decade. Besides, below-normal rainfall will also cast a shadow on the winter season, which will see above-average day and night temperatures,” said Mahesh Palawat, Vice-President, Meteorology and Climate Change, Skymet Weather, who was cited in the report.

The Impact of El Niño in 2027

El Niño threatens Rabi crops as a warmer winter looms, the report said, referring to the previous two El Niño episodes of 2023-24 and 2015-16, which made 2024 and 2016 among the warmest years for the world as well as India.

“Looking at the pattern, meteorologists believe that 2027 could surpass these years. However, under the influence of global warming, the effects of this event are looking much different and stronger than the record-strong El Niños of the past,” it said.

India's 2026 southwest monsoon: Seasonal rainfall departure by state. (Climate Trends)

The report highlighted how Southwest Monsoon 2026 recently concluded with a shortfall of 13%, the weakest in the last decade.

"The journey began under the shadow of a developing El Niño in the Pacific Ocean, which has an 83% chance of being the strongest event since 1950 for October to December. It is also highly likely, nearly 100%, to persist through February 2027, extending its climate impacts well into the next year,” it added.

The report also flagged that below-normal rainfall during the season had already resulted in the hottest August for India since 1901, followed by September, which was the fifth hottest.

Rainfall deficit

According to the report, El Niño is invariably associated with deficit monsoon rainfall and higher-than-average temperatures across India, leading to severe heat waves.

Stating that increased temperature variability and below-normal rainfall can affect both human health and the environment, the report highlighted that the rainfall deficit has led five Indian states--Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra--to declare droughts.

South Peninsula: Seasonal Rainfall departure by state. (Climate Trends)

Maharashtra, home to India’s financial capital, Mumbai, declared drought in 75% of the state. “This adds to concerns about rice, wheat, cotton, sugar and hydropower production in the coming months,” it said.

The report warned that reduced soil moisture, depleting groundwater levels and water shortages in reservoirs could jeopardise both the upcoming Rabi harvest and subsequent summer crops.

It also flagged that even during a season of below-average rainfall, most of the rain that fell came as heavy showers. Quoting Palawat, the report said the behaviour of monsoon systems had changed significantly, altering rainfall patterns.

“Low-pressure systems are now spending more time over land than usual while retaining their strength, partly due to a sustained supply of moisture. This has contributed to an increase in extreme rainfall events and cloudburst-like conditions, which were less common in the past,” Palawat said.

Uneven distribution of monsoon rainfall

According to the report, both of India’s major monsoon-contributing regions--East and Northeast India and the South Peninsula--have “failed miserably”, recording significant rainfall deficits this year.

The heterogeneous regions of East and Northeast India continued to underperform during the monsoon season, recording an overall rainfall deficiency of 25.6%.

“The East and Northeast India region recorded 1,017.1 mm against the normal 1,367.3 mm from June 1 to September 30, making it the lowest since 1901. The previous lowest rainfall record stands at 1,065.7 mm in 2013. In nine out of 10 years in the last decade, the region has recorded negative rainfall. After the west coast, Northeast India is the second-highest contributor to monsoon rainfall.”