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India Successfully Test-Launches Agni-1 Ballistic Missile

The defence ministry said that the test-fired short-range ballistic missile 'Agni-1' took place at Odisha's Chandipur

India Successfully Test-Launches Agni-1 Ballistic Missile
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By PTI

Published : May 22, 2026 at 8:30 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: India on Friday successfully test-fired short-range ballistic missile 'Agni-1' from the integrated test range at Odisha's Chandipur, the defence ministry said. The launch validated all operational and technical parameters, it said.

"The test was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command," the ministry said. The Agni 1 to 4 missiles have ranges from 700 km to 3,500 km and they have already been deployed.

More details to follow...

TAGGED:

AGNI 1 MISSILE LAUNCH
DEFENCE
DRDO
AGNI 1

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