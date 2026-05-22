India Successfully Test-Launches Agni-1 Ballistic Missile
The defence ministry said that the test-fired short-range ballistic missile 'Agni-1' took place at Odisha's Chandipur
By PTI
Published : May 22, 2026 at 8:30 PM IST
New Delhi: India on Friday successfully test-fired short-range ballistic missile 'Agni-1' from the integrated test range at Odisha's Chandipur, the defence ministry said. The launch validated all operational and technical parameters, it said.
"The test was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command," the ministry said. The Agni 1 to 4 missiles have ranges from 700 km to 3,500 km and they have already been deployed.
Short Range Ballistic Missile ‘Agni-1’ was successfully test-launched from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, Odisha on May 22, 2026. Conducted under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command, the launch validated all operational and technical parameters, reaffirming the…— Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) May 22, 2026
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