ETV Bharat / bharat

India Successfully Test-Launches Agni-1 Ballistic Missile

New Delhi: India on Friday successfully test-fired short-range ballistic missile 'Agni-1' from the integrated test range at Odisha's Chandipur, the defence ministry said. The launch validated all operational and technical parameters, it said.

"The test was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command," the ministry said. The Agni 1 to 4 missiles have ranges from 700 km to 3,500 km and they have already been deployed.