ETV Bharat / bharat

India Successfully Test Fires Agni-4 Medium Range Ballistic Missile

New Delhi: India's Medium Range Ballistic Missile 'Agni-4' was successfully test-fired from the Integrated Test Range in Odisha's Chandipur on Thursday, a Ministry of Defence official said."The launch validated all operational and technical parameters. The test was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command," the official said.

The successful launch of the Agni 4 intermediate-range ballistic missile was announced on September 6, 2024."The launch was successfully carried out from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha," a Defence Ministry official had said, adding that it successfully validated all operational and technical parameters.

On April 4, 2024, India carried out a successful flight test of the new-generation ballistic missile Agni-Prime. Strategic Forces Command (SFC), along with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), had conducted that successful flight test.

The Agni missiles are long-range, nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missiles. On June 15 this year, the DRDO conducted the successful flight test of the indigenously developed Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM). The flight test was conducted from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.“All the test objectives were fully met, as per the data captured by various tracking instruments deployed by Integrated Test Range, Chandipur,” said the R&D wing of the Ministry of Defence in a statement.