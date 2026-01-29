India Submits Nomination Of Meghalaya's Living Root Bridges For Unesco World Heritage Site
The nomination dossier of Meghalaya's living root bridges is located across the southern slopes of the Khasi and Jaintia Hills of the northeastern state.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 1:00 PM IST
Shillong: India has submitted to UNESCO in Paris the nomination dossier of Meghalaya's living root bridges for consideration to include in the World Heritage list 2026-27, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Thursday. The dossier was handed over by India's Ambassador Vishal V Sharma to UNESCO's World Heritage Centre Director Lazare Assomo Eloundou, a statement said.
"We are hopeful that the living root bridges will be inscribed this year, ensuring that the indigenous communities, the true guardians of this living heritage, receive the global recognition they so richly deserve," Sangma said on X.
Meghalaya’s Living Root Bridges (Jingkieng Jri) dossier has been formally submitted to UNESCO in Paris by India’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to UNESCO for consideration for inclusion in the World Heritage List 2026–27.— Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) January 29, 2026
While submitting the dossier, Sharma, the Permanent Representative to UNESCO, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and the Meghalaya CM for their support to the nomination, the Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO said in a statement.
Proud moment as India submits the “Jingkieng Jri / Lyu Chrai Cultural Landscape, Meghalaya” nomination dossier to UNESCO’s World Heritage Centre for the 2026–27 cycle. Ambassador & PR H.E. Mr. Vishal V. Sharma thanked all the concerned and spoke in English as well as in the Khasi… pic.twitter.com/9Oduv0s60i— India at UNESCO (@IndiaatUNESCO) January 28, 2026
Sharma also acknowledged the role of Meghalaya Principal Secretary Frederick Kharkongor, officers of the Archaeological Survey of India, the Ministry of External Affairs, experts and the local communities in safeguarding the property and preparing the nomination. Located across the southern slopes of the Khasi and Jaintia Hills of the northeastern state, the nominated property represents a living cultural landscape shaped over centuries by indigenous Khasi and Jaintia communities.
"The landscape reflects a deep-rooted and harmonious relationship between people, nature and spirituality, embodied in traditional systems of land use, governance and ecological stewardship," the statement said. The indigenous worldview underpinning the cultural landscape is anchored in principles of respect, reciprocity and responsibility towards Mei Ramew (Mother Earth), it said.
"The submission of this nomination underscores India's commitment to recognising and preserving living cultural traditions and indigenous knowledge systems, and to advancing global heritage conservation efforts through UNESCO," the statement added.
