ETV Bharat / bharat

India Strongly Rejects 'Unwarranted' References To Jammu And Kashmir In China-Pakistan Joint Statement

New Delhi: India on Tuesday strongly rejected "unwarranted" references to Jammu and Kashmir in a joint statement issued by China and Pakistan, reiterating that the Union Territory and Ladakh "have been, are and will" remain an integral part of the country and that no other nation has the locus standi to comment on it.

India's position is consistent and well known to the concerned parties, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"India categorically rejects unwarranted references to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the Joint Statement between China and Pakistan," he said. The joint statement was issued during Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent visit to China.

"The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India. No other country has the locus standi to comment on the same," Jaiswal said. He was responding to media queries on the issue.