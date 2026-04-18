ETV Bharat / bharat

India Strongly Objects To Firing At Ships In Strait of Hormuz, Summons Iranian Envoy

Tankers anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Qeshm Island, Iran on Saturday ( AP )

New Delhi: India on Saturday expressed 'deep concern' over reports of two Indian-flagged vessels carrying crude oil reversing course in the Strait of Hormuz after coming under Iranian military gunfire. The government summoned Iran's envoy to express its concern and dissatisfaction over the incident.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri conveyed to Iranian ambassador Mohammad Fathali India's "deep concern" at the "shooting incident" involving the two ships in the strategic waterway, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. Misri noted the "importance that India attached to the safety of merchant shipping and mariners and recalled that Iran had earlier facilitated the safe passage of several ships bound for India," it said.

After the US and Israel launched an attack on Iran six weeks ago, Tehran largely halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz that carries one-fifth of global oil supplies. The Iranian action has triggered a significant rise in oil prices.

Following Tehran's announcement Friday that it has opened the waterway for commercial traffic, several commercial vessels tried to cross it. However, Tehran on Saturday said that it has again closed the waterway, alleging that the US violated a certain understanding reached between the two sides.

In his meeting with the Iranian envoy, the foreign secretary told him to convey India's views on the incident to the authorities in Iran.