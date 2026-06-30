India Condemns Pakistan Air Strikes On Afghan Territory
At least 36 civilians, including women and children, were killed, while 163 others were injured in Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Paktia, Paktika and Kunar provinces.
By IANS
Published : June 30, 2026 at 3:33 AM IST|
Updated : June 30, 2026 at 3:52 AM IST
New Delhi: India on Monday strongly condemned the Pakistani air strikes on Afghan territory that resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children, calling the action a violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty and a threat to regional peace and stability.
In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the strikes reflect "Pakistan's persistent pattern of reckless behaviour" and accused Islamabad of attempting to shift attention from its internal challenges.
“India strongly condemns Pakistan’s air strikes on Afghan territory that have resulted in several civilian casualties, including women and children. This blatant act of aggression by Pakistan is an assault on Afghanistan's sovereignty and a direct threat to regional peace and stability,” spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said.
"India conveys its condolences to Afghan families that have lost loved ones, prays for early recovery of those injured and reiterates its unwavering support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the MEA statement added.
At least 36 civilians, including women and children, were killed, while 163 others were injured in Pakistani military airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Paktia, Paktika and Kunar provinces, Taliban Deputy Spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat confirmed on Monday.
Citing reports, Fitrat said the attacks carried out on Sunday night in the Gayan district of Paktika, Tsamkani district of Paktia and Manogai district of Kunar by Pakistani forces resulted in the death of 36 civilians and injuries to 163 others, as well as complete destruction of three residential houses.
According to Fitrat, Pakistani forces' jets bombed a civilian residence in Mandokhail village of Tsamkani district, killing one elderly man and a child and injuring several members of the family. He alleged that when residents gathered to conduct rescue operations, the area was bombed for a second time, killing 28 villagers and injuring 158 others.
Fitrat further said that in the Walust village of the Gayan district, another civilian residence was bombed, killing six individuals, the majority of whom were women and children. Additionally, in the Barolo village of the Manogai district, he said that the airstrike hit a civilian residence, resulting in significant property damage.
Earlier in the day, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid condemned Pakistani airstrikes in Afghan provinces, describing them as a "cowardly act of aggression".