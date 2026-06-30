ETV Bharat / bharat

India Condemns Pakistan Air Strikes On Afghan Territory

New Delhi: India on Monday strongly condemned the Pakistani air strikes on Afghan territory that resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children, calling the action a violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty and a threat to regional peace and stability.

In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the strikes reflect "Pakistan's persistent pattern of reckless behaviour" and accused Islamabad of attempting to shift attention from its internal challenges.

“India strongly condemns Pakistan’s air strikes on Afghan territory that have resulted in several civilian casualties, including women and children. This blatant act of aggression by Pakistan is an assault on Afghanistan's sovereignty and a direct threat to regional peace and stability,” spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said.

"India conveys its condolences to Afghan families that have lost loved ones, prays for early recovery of those injured and reiterates its unwavering support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the MEA statement added.

At least 36 civilians, including women and children, were killed, while 163 others were injured in Pakistani military airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Paktia, Paktika and Kunar provinces, Taliban Deputy Spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat confirmed on Monday.