ETV Bharat / bharat

India Strong Contender For 2036 Olympics; Talent Hunt To Ensure Larger Participation: PM Modi In Independence Day Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 8oth Independence Day celebrations, at Red Fort, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is a strong contender to host the 2036 Olympics and to ensure that the country has a strong presence in the mega event, a nationwide talent hunt would be launched to identify prospects in the age group of 5 to 15.

Addressing the country from the ramparts of Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day, Modi said the government's flagship Target Olympic Podium Scheme, which was launched in 2014, has been a major success in providing support to athletes.

"India is making space for itself in the world of sports. We hear our national anthem frequently and see our tri-colour going up very often. TOPS has achieved great success. Whether it is Khelo India Games, University Games, Beach Games, Winter Games, or sports training, sports medicine, sports nutrition, India is moving ahead at great pace," he said.