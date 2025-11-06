ETV Bharat / bharat

India Strengthens Trade Ties With Latin America; Concludes Key Rounds Of Negotiations With Peru And Chile

New Delhi: India has successfully concluded two key rounds of trade negotiations with Peru and Chile, underscoring the Government’s commitment to expanding economic cooperation and deepening trade linkages with Latin America.

The 9th Round of India–Peru Trade Agreement negotiations was held in Lima, Peru, from 3rd to 5th November 2025. The discussions witnessed substantive progress across key chapters of the proposed Agreement, including Trade in Goods and Services, Rules of Origin, Technical Barriers to Trade, Customs Procedures, Dispute Settlement, and Critical Minerals.

The closing ceremony was attended by H.E. Ms Teresa Stella Mera Gómez, Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism of Peru, and H.E. Mr. César Augusto Llona Silva, Vice Minister of Foreign Trade, along with senior officials. The Indian side was represented by H.E. Shri Vishvas Vidu Sapkal, Ambassador of India to Peru and the Indian delegation led by Shri Vimal Anand, Joint Secretary and Chief Negotiator.

In her remarks, Minister Gómez reaffirmed Peru’s commitment to the timely conclusion of the negotiations, highlighting the complementarity between both economies and expressing optimism that the Agreement will enhance trade and investment flows. Ambassador Sapkal underlined India’s sustained growth momentum and noted that the Agreement would create new opportunities for cooperation in areas such as critical minerals, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, textiles and food processing.