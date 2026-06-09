Strategic Zojila Tunnel Set For Final Breakthrough Today, To Provide All-Weather Connectivity Between Kashmir And Ladakh
The ambitious project has been under construction since October 2020, and once completed, it will make the Srinagar-Leh highway an all-weather route.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 8:48 AM IST|
Updated : June 9, 2026 at 10:08 AM IST
Srinagar: After five years, India's ambitious Zojila tunnel between Kashmir and Kargil will see its final breakthrough blast on Tuesday, with Union Minister for Highways Nitin Gadkari presiding over the ceremony marking this significant milestone.
The Zojila Tunnel stands at an elevation of approximately 11,578 feet (about 3,535 meters) above sea level. Gadkari has reached the eastern portal of the tunnel, which is in the Kargil union territory and will witness the momentous breakthrough around noon today. The ambitious project has been under construction since October 2020. Once completed, it will make the Srinagar-Leh highway an all-weather route.
According to officials, the world’s longest single bi-directional tunnel spanning over 13.153 kilometres will bypass the high-altitude mountainous road and enable year-round connectivity of Ladakh with the rest of the country. During winters, Ladakh would remain cut off due to adverse weather conditions.
The strategically important tunnel will allow troops to move more quickly and safely toward the frontiers with Pakistan and China. Following a hand-to-hand clash between Indian and Chinese forces in 2020, the region saw accelerated infrastructure development due to its strategic location.
The army and civilians would face logistical challenges as the winter months impeded traffic due to snow accumulation. "But the tunnel strengthens operational mobility and logistics preparedness in a strategically important frontier corridor, underlining its role not only as an infrastructure project but also as a national connectivity and security asset,” said an official.
Constructed by the Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), the tunnel used the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), one suited to fragile Himalayan mountains. "The final breakthrough is a defining moment for the Zojila tunnel project because it demonstrates the successful execution of one of India’s most complex transport infrastructure works in a hostile Himalayan environment," said an MEIL executive.
Member of Parliament for Ladakh Haneefa Jan credited Union minister Nitin Gadkari for the significant progress in the project. "It has a strategic significance, but at the same time, it will provide huge relief and benefit to Ladakh. We have been hearing about the demand for the tunnel since childhood. I can’t express happiness and excitement among people as the tunnel reaches the breakthrough stage," he told ETV Bharat.
The MEIL executive described the final breakthrough as a "historic milestone" in India’s infrastructure history. "With excavation now completed, the project moves closer to delivering its long‑envisioned objective of seamless all‑weather connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh, bringing long‑term benefits in mobility, economic integration, and strategic resilience," officials added.
Braving freezing temperatures as low as minus 30 degrees Celsius for over three months a year, over 1,200 personnel kept construction moving without pause on this highly prestigious infrastructure project of national importance, said MEIL officials.
Over the last five years, the project site faced five major snow avalanche incidents and damaged machinery nd equipment. On January 12 2023, the Indian Army rescued and evacuated over 172 workers stranded in an avalanche. Once completed, the tunnel will cut travel time for crossing Zojila pass from the existing three hours to 30 minutes.
Also read: