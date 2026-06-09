ETV Bharat / bharat

Strategic Zojila Tunnel Set For Final Breakthrough Today, To Provide All-Weather Connectivity Between Kashmir And Ladakh

Zojila Tunnel ( ETV Bharat )

By Moazum Mohammad 3 Min Read

Srinagar: After five years, India's ambitious Zojila tunnel between Kashmir and Kargil will see its final breakthrough blast on Tuesday, with Union Minister for Highways Nitin Gadkari presiding over the ceremony marking this significant milestone. The Zojila Tunnel stands at an elevation of approximately 11,578 feet (about 3,535 meters) above sea level. Gadkari has reached the eastern portal of the tunnel, which is in the Kargil union territory and will witness the momentous breakthrough around noon today. The ambitious project has been under construction since October 2020. Once completed, it will make the Srinagar-Leh highway an all-weather route. Zojila Tunnel (ETV Bharat) According to officials, the world’s longest single bi-directional tunnel spanning over 13.153 kilometres will bypass the high-altitude mountainous road and enable year-round connectivity of Ladakh with the rest of the country. During winters, Ladakh would remain cut off due to adverse weather conditions. The strategically important tunnel will allow troops to move more quickly and safely toward the frontiers with Pakistan and China. Following a hand-to-hand clash between Indian and Chinese forces in 2020, the region saw accelerated infrastructure development due to its strategic location.