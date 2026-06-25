ETV Bharat / bharat

India Ready To Extend All Possible Assistance To Venezuela: PM Modi After Twin Quake Tragedy

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ( ANI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela and offered India's support to the nation, affirming that New Delhi stands ready to provide all possible assistance. In his message on behalf of the people of India, PM Modi said he is deeply saddened by the destruction caused by the powerful earthquakes and extended sympathies to the Venezuelan government and people, particularly the families who lost their loved ones in the disaster. "Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the severe earthquakes in Venezuela. On behalf of the people of India, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Venezuela, especially to the families who have lost their loved ones. We pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and stand in solidarity with all those affected during this difficult time. India stands ready to extend all possible assistance," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.