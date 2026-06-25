India Ready To Extend All Possible Assistance To Venezuela: PM Modi After Twin Quake Tragedy
PM Modi's message came amid intensified rescue and relief operations across Venezuela following powerful twin earthquakes that caused widespread damage and loss of lives.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 10:59 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela and offered India's support to the nation, affirming that New Delhi stands ready to provide all possible assistance.
In his message on behalf of the people of India, PM Modi said he is deeply saddened by the destruction caused by the powerful earthquakes and extended sympathies to the Venezuelan government and people, particularly the families who lost their loved ones in the disaster.
"Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the severe earthquakes in Venezuela. On behalf of the people of India, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Venezuela, especially to the families who have lost their loved ones. We pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and stand in solidarity with all those affected during this difficult time. India stands ready to extend all possible assistance," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.
Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the severe earthquakes in Venezuela.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2026
On behalf of the people of India, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Venezuela, especially to the families who have lost their loved ones. We pray for the speedy…
Two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela, located on the northern coast of South America, within a gap of one minute on Wednesday evening, causing heavy damage to several buildings and leaving an estimated thousands dead. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the first quake measured 7.2 in magnitude and struck near the Caribbean coastal town of Moron at a depth of 22 kilometres. Just a minute later, a stronger 7.5-magnitude earthquake hit the same region at a depth of 10 kilometres. The twin tremors are among the strongest recorded in Venezuela in more than a century.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump also expressed concerns over the disaster, saying the twin earthquakes have left a devastating death toll. He said the United States is prepared to assist Venezuela and directed all relevant government agencies to be ready for a rapid response. "The two major earthquakes that just hit the great people of Venezuela are both massive in scale and have left a devastating number of deaths. The U.S.A. stands ready, willing, and able to help! I have instructed all agencies of our government to get ready to move quickly. We will be there for our new and great friends," Trump said.
“The two major earthquakes that just hit the great people of Venezuela are both massive in scale and have left a devastating number of deaths. The U.S.A. stands ready, willing, and able to help!” - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/laeZ9nvTMf— The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 25, 2026
"Early reports are not good," he said, expressing concerns over the scale of the disaster.
Rescue and relief operations are underway across Venezuela on war footing. The US Department of State said it has mobilised a disaster assistance team and task force to coordinate emergency aid, including search-and-rescue personnel, medical supplies and humanitarian assistance for those affected by the disaster.
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