India Stands As First Responder, Preferred Security Partner In Indian Ocean Region: Rajnath Singh
The Defence Minister urged the Navy to maintain its unrelenting momentum while transforming itself into a future-ready and globally respected force.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 7:08 PM IST
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said India stands firm as the 'First Responder', 'Preferred Security Partner' and a symbol of trust and reliability in the Indian Ocean Region. "The entire world is witnessing the growth of both our strategic position and our strategic responsibility in the region," he said while addressing the second edition of the Indian Navy's biannual Commanders' Conference 2026 at Nausena Bhawan.
Addressing the conference, Singh said, "Today, issues such as congestion, deception and grey-zone activities have made our maritime domain far more complex than ever before. Hence, we must elevate our monitoring and response mechanisms to a new level."
The Defence Minister asserted that the presence of Indian warships extends to the South China Sea, the Mediterranean, and the Atlantic Ocean, demonstrating our blue-water force capability. The role of the Indian Navy is crucial in ensuring strategic depth and regional power projection, he added.
At the @indiannavy Commanders’ Conference, Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh stated that the #IndianNavy is acting as a strategic anchor in realizing the resolve of ‘#ViksitBharat2047’. Amidst challenges arising from evolving technology, unpredictability, and geographical… pic.twitter.com/0UvHWHROwS— Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) September 29, 2026
Highlighting the government’s commitment to the modernisation of the Navy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajnath said, “The Indian Navy serves as a strategic anchor in the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. Beyond merely guarding maritime boundaries, our Navy strengthens economic protection, regional stability, and power projection.” He urged the Indian Navy to maintain its unrelenting momentum while transforming itself into a future-ready, combat-ready, and globally respected force.
Lauding the Indian Navy’s role in the crisis in West Asia, Rajnath Singh highlighted that ensuring the safe transit of Indian-flagged merchant vessels—particularly LPG tankers—through the Strait of Hormuz under ‘Operation Urja Suraksha’ is an outstanding achievement.
"India imports nearly 85–90 per cent of its crude oil and around 50 per cent of its natural gas through maritime routes. Therefore, the security of sea lanes is directly connected with the country’s economy, energy supplies and defence preparedness," he added.
Addressed the Indian Navy Commanders' Conference at Nausena Bhawan in New Delhi today.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 29, 2026
The ongoing 'Operation Urja Suraksha' has once again demonstrated the Indian Navy's professionalism and operational readiness to protect our energy supply lines and national interests.
The… pic.twitter.com/ds7m5Y8z5x
Underlining the Navy's efforts towards achieving self-reliance in the defence sector, Singh said, “The Indian Navy’s warship production ecosystem is now meeting global benchmarks. The warships commissioned recently contain over 75 per cent indigenous content. In the times ahead, we must not only meet our own requirements but also export our warships to friendly foreign nations."
The Defence Minister called for a significant upgrade of India’s maritime surveillance architecture, recognising the importance of existing systems. He added that the growing volume and complexity of maritime traffic require enhanced analytical capabilities.
Rajnath Singh described 2026 as a historic year for the Indian Navy, with plans for the induction or commissioning of 18 warships, which would constitute the largest single-year force accretion in the Navy’s history. “The developments reflected the growing maturity of India’s domestic naval shipbuilding ecosystem, while emphasising that further capability enhancement remained necessary,” he said.
Commending the Navy’s efforts towards women’s empowerment, recruitment and innovation under the “All Ranks, All Roles” approach, the Union Minister highlighted the deployment of women officers on frontline warships and aircraft. He also praised the participation of women in naval navigational expeditions, including the Navika Sagar Parikrama voyage.
Rajnath Singh congratulated the Indian Navy on assuming command of Combined Task Force-154 under the Combined Maritime Forces, describing it as an important contribution to regional cooperative security. He also highlighted Operation Southern Readiness, conducted in Kochi during India’s command tenure of CTF-154, which involved 276 personnel from 27 countries, 76 facilitators and subject-matter experts, and four international organisations.
He further commended the deployment of INS Sudarshini for Lokayan-26, which strengthened India’s maritime diplomacy and engagement with the Indian diaspora across the United States, Atlantic and Mediterranean regions while showcasing India’s maritime heritage.
Concluding his address, Rajnath Singh commended the Indian Navy for maintaining a high level of combat readiness and fulfilling its commitments across the region despite evolving challenges. He said India’s maritime power is aimed not merely at displaying the national flag at sea, but at ensuring that wherever the Tricolour is seen, it conveys security, trust and confidence. He reaffirmed the government’s support to the Indian Navy and said: “If the seas are secure, India will be secure; and if India is secure, the resolve for a Viksit Bharat will be further strengthened.”
Rajnath Singh also interacted with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and the Chief of the Army Staff during the Conference. The three-day apex-level conference is being held from September 29 to October 1.
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