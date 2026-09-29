ETV Bharat / bharat

India Stands As First Responder, Preferred Security Partner In Indian Ocean Region: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attends the Indian Navy's biannual Commanders' Conference 2026 ( PIB )

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said India stands firm as the 'First Responder', 'Preferred Security Partner' and a symbol of trust and reliability in the Indian Ocean Region. "The entire world is witnessing the growth of both our strategic position and our strategic responsibility in the region," he said while addressing the second edition of the Indian Navy's biannual Commanders' Conference 2026 at Nausena Bhawan.

Addressing the conference, Singh said, "Today, issues such as congestion, deception and grey-zone activities have made our maritime domain far more complex than ever before. Hence, we must elevate our monitoring and response mechanisms to a new level." The Defence Minister asserted that the presence of Indian warships extends to the South China Sea, the Mediterranean, and the Atlantic Ocean, demonstrating our blue-water force capability. The role of the Indian Navy is crucial in ensuring strategic depth and regional power projection, he added. Highlighting the government’s commitment to the modernisation of the Navy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajnath said, “The Indian Navy serves as a strategic anchor in the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. Beyond merely guarding maritime boundaries, our Navy strengthens economic protection, regional stability, and power projection.” He urged the Indian Navy to maintain its unrelenting momentum while transforming itself into a future-ready, combat-ready, and globally respected force. Lauding the Indian Navy’s role in the crisis in West Asia, Rajnath Singh highlighted that ensuring the safe transit of Indian-flagged merchant vessels—particularly LPG tankers—through the Strait of Hormuz under ‘Operation Urja Suraksha’ is an outstanding achievement. "India imports nearly 85–90 per cent of its crude oil and around 50 per cent of its natural gas through maritime routes. Therefore, the security of sea lanes is directly connected with the country’s economy, energy supplies and defence preparedness," he added.