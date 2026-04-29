India-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise: Personnel Execute Deep-Sea Dives Off Colombo Coast
India and Sri Lanka reaffirmed their growing maritime partnership through the fourth edition of the bilateral diving exercise 'Divex' conducted in Colombo from April 21-28.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
New Delhi: Personnel from the navies of India and Sri Lanka executed deep-sea dives, enhancing joint capabilities in underwater search, rescue and salvage operations, as part of a bilateral naval exercise held off the coast of Colombo, officials said on Wednesday.
India and Sri Lanka reaffirmed their growing maritime partnership through the fourth edition of the bilateral diving exercise 'Divex' conducted in Colombo from April 21-28.
#INSLN_DIVEX26 🇮🇳🤝🇱🇰— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) April 29, 2026
Reaffirming growing #maritimepartnership and interoperability between the #IndianNavy and @srilanka_navy the 4th edition of bilateral diving exercise, IN–SLN DIVEX 2026 at #Colombo concluded on a high note on #28Apr 26.
Ex witnessed participation of… https://t.co/aXx7TeKqrd pic.twitter.com/Z6jDYVwLvS
Marking a significant milestone, divers from both navies successfully executed deep-sea dives beyond 55 m - enhancing joint capabilities in underwater search, rescue, and salvage operations, while reinforcing coordination in the Indian Ocean Region, a spokesperson of the Indian Navy said.
The exercise stands as a testament to sustained bilateral collaboration, aligned with the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), and a shared commitment to peace, stability, and security in the Indian Ocean Region, the official said.
The exercise witnessed participation of the Indian Navy’s Diving Support and Submarine Rescue Vessel - INS Nireekshak, alongside diving teams from both navies, underscoring enhanced operational coordination and professional synergy.
A specialised engagement focused on complex underwater operations aiming to strengthen interoperability between the Indian Navy and the Sri Lankan Navy, the officials said.
"The exercise featured advanced deep-sea diving evolutions, including mixed gas diving drills," the spokesperson said.
Divers from both navies undertook extensive harbour and open-sea dives, demonstrating high levels of technical proficiency and operational expertise, the officials said.
"A key highlight was the conduct of mixed gas dives off Colombo over World War-era wrecks -- SS Worcester and SS Perseus," the spokesperson said.
During the exercise, Rear Admiral S J Kumara, Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Area, visited INS Nireekshak and commended the Indian Navy’s continued support in advancing the training of Sri Lankan divers. He highlighted the importance of sustained exchange of best practices and professional expertise.
Beyond operational engagements, the exercise fostered camaraderie through a series of joint activities, including a beach clean-up drive at Galle Face, friendly sports fixtures, and yoga sessions, strengthening bonds of friendship and mutual trust, the officials said.
The Commanding Officer of INS Nireekshak also paid homage at the IPKF Memorial, laying a wreath in honour of Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the Indian peacekeeping operations in Sri Lanka.
Further extending humanitarian cooperation, two BHISM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita and Maitri) cubes were handed over under India’s Aarogya Maitri initiative, enhancing disaster response and medical preparedness, the spokesperson said.
On completion of the exercise, INS Nireekshak was accorded a ceremonial send-off, symbolising the strong camaraderie and enduring maritime partnership between the two navies.
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