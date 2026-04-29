ETV Bharat / bharat

India-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise: Personnel Execute Deep-Sea Dives Off Colombo Coast

New Delhi: Personnel from the navies of India and Sri Lanka executed deep-sea dives, enhancing joint capabilities in underwater search, rescue and salvage operations, as part of a bilateral naval exercise held off the coast of Colombo, officials said on Wednesday.

India and Sri Lanka reaffirmed their growing maritime partnership through the fourth edition of the bilateral diving exercise 'Divex' conducted in Colombo from April 21-28.

Marking a significant milestone, divers from both navies successfully executed deep-sea dives beyond 55 m - enhancing joint capabilities in underwater search, rescue, and salvage operations, while reinforcing coordination in the Indian Ocean Region, a spokesperson of the Indian Navy said.

The exercise stands as a testament to sustained bilateral collaboration, aligned with the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), and a shared commitment to peace, stability, and security in the Indian Ocean Region, the official said.

The exercise witnessed participation of the Indian Navy’s Diving Support and Submarine Rescue Vessel - INS Nireekshak, alongside diving teams from both navies, underscoring enhanced operational coordination and professional synergy.

A specialised engagement focused on complex underwater operations aiming to strengthen interoperability between the Indian Navy and the Sri Lankan Navy, the officials said.