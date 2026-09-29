India-South Korea Study Uncovers New Genetic And Ecological Insights Into Rare Finless Porpoise
Scientists preserved a complete Kozhikode specimen, creating a valuable reference for studying marine mammal anatomy, evolution, genetics and coastal conservation, reports Sahajan Purkait.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 12:22 PM IST
Kolkata: Scientists from India and South Korea have uncovered new genetic, anatomical and ecological insights into the wide-ridged Indo-Pacific finless porpoise (Neophocaena phocaenoides), a rare marine mammal found in the Arabian Sea.
A collaborative study by the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) and Pukyong National University in South Korea has provided new information about the species, whose population in the Indian Ocean remains poorly studied.
The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Ecology and Evolution, was based on a finless porpoise that was found stranded at Kozhikode beach on the Arabian Sea coast of Kerala.
The stranding gave ZSI scientists a rare opportunity to study the species in the Arabian Sea. The carcass decomposed naturally before scientists exhumed, cleaned, and carefully assembled the skeleton into a complete, articulated specimen.
The skeleton has now been permanently preserved at the ZSI's Western Ghat Regional Centre in Kozhikode. Researchers said the specimen will serve as an important reference for future anatomical, taxonomic and evolutionary studies, while also supporting educational initiatives.
"The Kozhikode stranding provided a rare opportunity to study the wide-ridged finless porpoise in the Arabian Sea," said ZSI scientist Manokaran Kamalakannan, who led the specimen's recovery and documentation.
He said preserving the animal as a complete articulated skeleton would ensure that it remains available for scientific research and educational initiatives.
Genetic Differences From Pacific Populations
The multidisciplinary study used mitochondrial genome sequencing and ecological niche modelling to examine the species.
Researchers generated the complete mitochondrial genome of the Arabian Sea specimen and compared it with Pacific Ocean populations. The genetic analysis revealed notable differences from Pacific populations, pointing to the possibility of distinct sub-populations within the Indian Ocean.
However, researchers said broader genetic studies are needed to determine whether separate sub-populations exist across the Indian Ocean.
Shantanu Kundu, associate professor at Pukyong National University, said the collaboration brought together Indian expertise in field taxonomy and specimen collection with South Korean capabilities in genomics and ecological modelling.
Only 23.4% Suitable Habitat Under Protection
Ecological niche modelling assessed the finless porpoise's potential distribution across the region. The study found that only 23.4 per cent of the potentially suitable habitat identified for the species currently falls within recognised Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) or Important Marine Mammal Areas (IMMAs).
Researchers identified coastal industrial development, accidental capture in fishing gear or bycatch, vessel collisions and marine pollution as major human-related pressures on the species.
The findings have prompted researchers to call for systematic marine surveys across the Indian Ocean, increased genetic monitoring and greater protection of important marine corridors to strengthen conservation of vulnerable coastal cetaceans.
Complete Skeleton To Support Future Research
ZSI Director Dhriti Banerjee said preserving the stranded animal as a reference specimen demonstrated the importance of national zoological collections in understanding India's marine biodiversity.
Vishwanath D Hegde, scientist and officer-in-charge of the ZSI Western Ghat Regional Centre, said the articulated skeleton would give students, researchers and visitors an opportunity to study marine mammal morphology and increase awareness of coastal conservation.
Researchers said growing human pressure on coastal ecosystems makes regional cooperation increasingly important for conserving relatively less-studied marine mammals such as the finless porpoise.
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