ETV Bharat / bharat

India-South Korea Study Uncovers New Genetic And Ecological Insights Into Rare Finless Porpoise

Kolkata: Scientists from India and South Korea have uncovered new genetic, anatomical and ecological insights into the wide-ridged Indo-Pacific finless porpoise (Neophocaena phocaenoides), a rare marine mammal found in the Arabian Sea.

A collaborative study by the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) and Pukyong National University in South Korea has provided new information about the species, whose population in the Indian Ocean remains poorly studied.

The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Ecology and Evolution, was based on a finless porpoise that was found stranded at Kozhikode beach on the Arabian Sea coast of Kerala.

Researchers believe that this specimen will play an important role in future physiological, evolutionary, taxonomic and educational research on marine mammals. (ETV Bharat/Special Arrangement)

The stranding gave ZSI scientists a rare opportunity to study the species in the Arabian Sea. The carcass decomposed naturally before scientists exhumed, cleaned, and carefully assembled the skeleton into a complete, articulated specimen.

The skeleton has now been permanently preserved at the ZSI's Western Ghat Regional Centre in Kozhikode. Researchers said the specimen will serve as an important reference for future anatomical, taxonomic and evolutionary studies, while also supporting educational initiatives.

"The Kozhikode stranding provided a rare opportunity to study the wide-ridged finless porpoise in the Arabian Sea," said ZSI scientist Manokaran Kamalakannan, who led the specimen's recovery and documentation.

He said preserving the animal as a complete articulated skeleton would ensure that it remains available for scientific research and educational initiatives.

After the natural decomposition process is completed, the skeleton is lifted from the ground, cleaned and completely reassembled with great care. (ETV Bharat/Special Arrangement)

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