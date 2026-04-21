ETV Bharat / bharat

India, South Korea Pledge To Boost Energy Ties, Deepen Cooperation On LNG And Shipbuilding

Republic of Korea President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: India and the Republic of Korea (ROK) have reiterated their commitment to strengthening cooperation in energy resources, trade and supply chain resilience, as part of their Special Strategic Partnership.

Both countries said they share a common vision for an open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. They described their long-standing economic and energy partnership as a central pillar of their relationship, based on open markets and rules-based trade.

In a joint statement issued on Monday night, the two sides emphasised the need to reaffirm these shared principles while taking into account the impact of the current situation on industries and markets.

India and the ROK said they would work to advance energy resource trade and investment through the India-ROK Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and other bilateral frameworks. India remains a key supplier of naphtha and other petroleum feedstocks to the ROK, while the ROK is a leading supplier of petroleum products and lubricant base oils to India, stated Prime Minister's office.

Moreover, both the nations committed to strengthening energy supply chain resilience by deepening regional cooperation, accelerating energy transition and supporting open trade arrangements. They also recognised the need to explore closer collaboration among major LNG-consuming countries to improve market stability, transparency and better reflect buyers’ perspectives, it added.