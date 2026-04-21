India, South Korea Pledge To Boost Energy Ties, Deepen Cooperation On LNG And Shipbuilding
We endeavour to advance our energy resource trade and investment cooperation through India-ROK Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and relevant bilateral frameworks, mentioned the joint statement.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 12:49 PM IST
New Delhi: India and the Republic of Korea (ROK) have reiterated their commitment to strengthening cooperation in energy resources, trade and supply chain resilience, as part of their Special Strategic Partnership.
Both countries said they share a common vision for an open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. They described their long-standing economic and energy partnership as a central pillar of their relationship, based on open markets and rules-based trade.
In a joint statement issued on Monday night, the two sides emphasised the need to reaffirm these shared principles while taking into account the impact of the current situation on industries and markets.
India and the ROK said they would work to advance energy resource trade and investment through the India-ROK Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and other bilateral frameworks. India remains a key supplier of naphtha and other petroleum feedstocks to the ROK, while the ROK is a leading supplier of petroleum products and lubricant base oils to India, stated Prime Minister's office.
Moreover, both the nations committed to strengthening energy supply chain resilience by deepening regional cooperation, accelerating energy transition and supporting open trade arrangements. They also recognised the need to explore closer collaboration among major LNG-consuming countries to improve market stability, transparency and better reflect buyers’ perspectives, it added.
The two sides also highlighted the importance of resilient maritime infrastructure, including shipbuilding, in ensuring energy security. They noted that a strong and diversified shipbuilding ecosystem is essential for the safe, reliable and efficient transportation of energy resources.
In this context, India and the ROK said they would work towards maintaining a stable, secure and reliable supply of energy resources to each other, including keeping trade open in naphtha and other petroleum products, and cooperating across the entire energy value chain.
India and the Republic of Korea also agreed to explore closer collaboration among LNG-consuming countries and to strengthen cooperation in the shipbuilding sector. This includes efforts such as setting up shipyards in India, modernising shipyards, developing human resources and enhancing technology partnerships.
This apart, they also called on regional partners to work together to ensure that global energy supply chains remain open, supporting the security and prosperity of their people.
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